Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 18: People wearing protective masks walk from a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
kosik shrinkflation
CNN
Hasbro
Formlabs
BNPL buy now, pay later STOCK
Adobe Stock
mark zuckerberg jeanne moos SPLIT
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JUNE 15: The governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin (C) and the CEO of The Lego Group Niels B. Christiansen (R) speak during a press event where The LEGO Group is announcing to build a US $1 billion, carbon-neutral run factory in Virginia, USA. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The LEGO Group )
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
FM Lug Bags single bag
Lug
Moet Hennessy UK ambassador Ethan Boroian
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
crocs ceo prices inflation consumer demand mn orig_00004817.png
phillippe patek president
marketplace europe watchmakers
luxury brands shopping marketplace europe
meta first physcial store
Meta
Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens
New York CNN  — 

Columbus Day, and now Indigenous People’s Day, will be observed on Monday, October 10 this year, and while some will have the day off from work or school, others may wonder what errands they can run or what movies to see.

The federal holiday is always celebrated the second Monday of October.

President Joe Biden formally recognized Indigenous People’s Day last year by signing a proclamation stating that Federal policies “systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures.”

Here’s what will be open and closed Monday.

Financial institutions

Though many banks will be closed, some – notably TD Bank – will remain open. The nation’s two largest banks, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase will not be open on Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be operating. Federal Reserve Banks will be closed.

Post Offices

The United States Postal Service will be closed and will not deliver mail or packages.

However, all FedEx services will be operating, including Express and Ground shipping. UPS also will be open as usual.

Retail

Major retailers and grocers will be open tomorrow, including Walmart, Target and other major chains. Make sure to check with local retailers to see if they will be observing the holiday.

Government institutions

Government buildings will be closed on Monday because of the federal holiday, including the DMV, libraries and government offices.