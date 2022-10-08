Drive
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari
This Ferrari is the brand's first four-door vehicle
CNN  — 

Rivian, the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company, is recalling nearly all the vehicles it has produced to tighten a loose fastener in the vehicles’ front suspension. The recall involves 12,212 electric pickups, vans and SUVs, according to paperwork the company filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Amazon-backed electric vehicle manufacturer sent messages to its customers on Friday to inform them of the recall, according to a statement from the company, which emphasized that it has not yet heard of any injuries as a result of the issue.

Seven instances potentially related to this issue have been reported and there have been no reported injuries, according to Rivian. Customers who begin to notice any unusual noises or vibration from the front of their vehicles are advised to contact Rivian immediately. The company plans to set up “pop-up” service in areas with a particularly high density of Rivian owners.

The statement went on to say that the company has the capacity to inspect all affected vehicles and make any necessary repairs within 30 days, and that there is no cost to customers, nor is there any material financial impact to the company.

Rivian R1t
Rivian R1t
Rivian
video

Check out the Rivian R1T, a glamper's dream truck

Rivian produces the R1T electric pickup truck, R1S SUV and electric delivery vans for Amazon, which is the company’s largest investor. This is the company’s third recall, according to NHTSA. The company recalled about 500 vehicles in August for an airbag issue and about 200 vehicles in May for an issue involving seat belt anchors.

The current issue involves a nut on the vehicles’ front suspension that may not have been sufficiently tightened during manufacturing. Rivian is asking customers to bring their trucks into a Rivian service center to have the nut inspected and tightened if necessary. Customers also can request a visit from a Rivian mobile service unit. In the event that customers’ vehicles need to kept for service for any extended period, loaner vehicles will be provided.

Rivian is headquartered in Irvine, California, but its manufacturing plant is in Normal, Illinois. The company also has plans to open a manufacturing plant in Georgia and recently announced talks with Mercedes to jointly invest in electric van manufacturing in Europe.