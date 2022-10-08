Oil and Energy
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
Now playing
05:30
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:29
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
video thumbnail iea director 1
Now playing
03:04
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Jens Buettner/dpa/AP
Now playing
02:55
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
bruno le maire ctw 0719
CNN
Now playing
02:50
This country is preparing for Russia to cut off its gas supply soon
amanpour peter szijjarto
CNN
Now playing
02:28
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
gas price explainer
Janos Kummer/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:44
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
Christine Romans
CNN
Now playing
02:46
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Getty Images
Now playing
02:33
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
gas station owner vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:17
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:57
This is what determines the price of gas
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
CNN
Now playing
03:18
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Now playing
02:33
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
New York CNN  — 

ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday.

A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late 2020. The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration also ordered ExxonMobil to pay the two employees back more than $800,000 in back wages, interest and compensatory damages.

An Exxon Mobil gas station in Big Spring, Texas, US, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Texas crude producers are facing a sand shortage of more than 1 million tons and prices that have jumped 150%. Photographer: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An Exxon Mobil gas station in Big Spring, Texas, US, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Texas crude producers are facing a sand shortage of more than 1 million tons and prices that have jumped 150%. Photographer: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Matthew Busch/Bloomberg/Getty Images

$2,245.62 a second: ExxonMobil scores enormous profit on record gas prices

An article in The Wall Street Journal last year claimed ExxonMobil might have inflated its production estimates and the value of oil and gas wells in the Texas Permian Basin, where much of US production is located. The story scrutinized the company’s assumption in its 2019 SEC filings that drilling speed would increase substantially in the next five years.

Exxon denied the allegations at the time, maintaining that it was reaching its drilling targets.

“The speed the employees claimed was impossible, was not only possible, but we achieved that speed three years ahead of the plan they questioned,” Exxon spokesman Casey Norton told The Wall Street Journal Friday. Exxon did not immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment.

The two unidentified employees “raised concerns about the company’s use of these assumptions in late 2020,” according to the Labor Department’s release. Exxon claimed it fired one scientist for “mishandling proprietary company information,” the Labor Department said, and the other for “having a ‘negative attitude,’ looking for other jobs, and losing the confidence of company management.”

Though neither employee was revealed as a source for the Journal’s story, OSHA learned that the company knew one of the scientists was a relative of a source quoted in the WSJ article and had access to the leaked information.

“ExxonMobil’s actions are unacceptable. The integrity of the US financial system relies on companies to report their financial condition and assets accurately,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker.