The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has told staff of his intention to retire, in the wake of CNN’s reporting on the district’s actions after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

In an email obtained by CNN, Superintendent Hal Harrell told district staff Monday’s school board meeting will include a closed session to “discuss superintendent retirement options and transition.”

The message came just hours after the district announced it was suspending operations of the district’s police force and placing a lieutenant and another top school official on leave as part of its investigation.

“I am in my 31st year in education, all served and dedicated to the students and families here in Uvalde,” Harrell’s email said. “This will be our first discussion and there are no defined timelines set at this point.”