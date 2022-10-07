CNN —

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has suspended the entire UCISD police department on Friday, according to a news release from the district.

“The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence. Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation. Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.

“As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district. Ken Mueller has elected to retire.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.