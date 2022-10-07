CNN —

Pebbles, the world’s oldest dog, has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records.

The record-breaking toy fox terrier died of natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, on Monday, said Guinness in a news release.

The elderly pooch was five months shy of her 23rd birthday, according to the release.

Pebbles was only recognized as the world’s oldest living dog earlier this year. In April, Guinness had initially named a 21-year old chihuahua named TobyKeith as the oldest living dog – but when Pebbles’ owners saw the news, they realized their dog was actually older and they leapt into action like a dog chasing a squirrel.

Bobby and Julie Gregory, Pebbles’ owner, submitted their pet for the record. The tiny toy fox terrier was born on March 28, 2000, according to the release.

Pebbles lived “a long and happy life,” says Guinness. She mothered 32 puppies over the course of her life.

On the Instagram account she runs dedicated to Pebbles, Julie Gregory posted information about her pet’s death, whom she called a once-in-a-lifetime companion.

“It was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” Gregory wrote. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her.”

“She will be deeply missed.”