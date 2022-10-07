This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer, a discounted pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and savings at ThirdLove. All that and more below.

Friends & Family Sale

ThirdLove Thirdlove

It’s rare to find a bra you can tolerate, let alone one that’s legitimately comfortable. Thankfully, ThirdLove is here to help. Right now you can shop unique bras with soft, second-skin fit as well as activewear, pajamas and more and save — simply use the code FRIEND25 at checkout for 25% off orders over $120, now through Oct. 9.

$199.99 $99.99 at Target

Beats Solo 3 Beats

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of Beats, now’s a great time to purchase. The Solo 3, our pick for the best on-ear headphones, are half off in two colorways at Target. These tried-and-true headphones boast long-lasting battery, lightweight design and fantastic sound. Plus, they contain Apple’s H1 chip, which provides super-fast Bluetooth pairing.

$399.99 $299.99 at Target

KitchenAid KitchenAid

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale during Target’s Deal Days. Sporting many of the same features that made us crown the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head our pick for the best stand mixer overall, this durable premium model is down to $299.99 in a variety of gorgeous colors.

$129.99 From $89.99 at Target

AirPods Pro

Head on over to browse Target Deal Days, where shoppers can save on thousands of items across dozens of categories. In the tech realm, Apple devotees will be pleased to find discounts on a variety of accessories — AirPods, AirTags, Apple Watches and more are discounted right now.

$109.99 $79.03 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are some of our favorites on the market. The design impresses, the sound is vibrant and battery life is seriously strong. All of this for $20 more than the Galaxy Buds+ and $50 more than the original Galaxy Buds. Right now these bean-shaped earbuds are seeing a slight — but rare — discount from their typical price.

More deals to shop

• Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. Four bestselling models are $50 off, plus you’ll find discounts on bundles with a plentitude of handy attachments.

• Through Saturday, the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless vac is 30% off.

• Snag a discounted SodaStream for fizzy water anytime.

• Snap some fun pics at your next get-together with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera bundle, 20% off at Target right now.

• Don’t shiver through the night as temperatures drop — shop Cuddledown’s 20% off sitewide sale for blankets, comforters, pillows and more.

• This 3D printing pen is on sale right now — with a little imagination and $60, the possibilities are endless.

• Get 30% off tasty, healthier sodas at Poppi right now.

• Woot! is offering a bunch of discounted coffee right now, so you can save on your morning caffeine fix.

• This premium kitchen staple, a Le Creuset Dutch oven, is 34% off at Nordstrom right now.

• Save 20% on Califia Farms oat milk from Amazon, perfect for your morning cup of coffee or bowl of cereal.

Deals you may have missed

$329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Ring Alarm Amazon

We named the Ring Alarm Pro the best home security system in our testing. Not only is it the most seamless to set up and customize with a range of add-ons, but it offers features that other systems can’t match. Right now the 14-piece kit is at its lowest price since Black Friday, making this a great deal for two- to four-bedroom homes.

25% off everything with code UPTONVIP

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now the brand is offering 25% off just about everything with code UPTONVIP, now through Oct. 23. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

$30 digital gift card on orders over $100

Chewy Chewy

Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more (like this luxe Casper dog bed) with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. You can save on must-haves for your pup all week at Chewy; just use code FALL2022 at checkout.

$129 $101.99 at Amazon

Manduka Amazon

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat. Our top pick for hot yoga, the Manduka Pro, is just shy of its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Regular hot-yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. The ultra-dense PVC mat’s weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you’re dripping in sweat.

$24.99 From $17.99 at Amazon

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on two models, which includes one credit card–shaped Slim and one Mate, plus a bundle of both. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, these trackers are around 30% off at Amazon right now.

$139.99 From $99.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $40 off at Amazon right now, the lowest price we’ve seen yet.