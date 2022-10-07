A record-setting ‘monster’ cat, orcas are seen hunting sharks, and a faceplant from a pet sitter. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
‘Monster’ cat sets world record for height
A house cat has been named the tallest living domestic cat in the world by Guinness World Records. CNN affiliate WDIV has more.
Watch world’s first footage of orcas hunting great whites
It is well documented that orcas are effective predators and occasionally hunt sharks, but this is the first time they have been filmed attacking a great white shark.
Man seen hopping across awnings on 115-year-old building
A man was caught on camera jumping across several awnings of a 23-story building while taking no apparent safety precautions.
Pet sitter is no match for rambunctious puppies
Watch this dog sitter faceplant while wrangling some adorable puppies. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Colbert takes Fauci to get his booster shot
During a segment on “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert took Dr. Anthony Fauci to get his Covid booster shot.