The Crew-5 mission kicks off as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off toward the International Space Station at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5.
Joel Kowsky/NASA/Getty Images

A SpaceX capsule carrying a multinational crew of astronauts is set to arrive at the International Space Station on Thursday after a 29-hour trek.

The mission, called Crew-5, is a joint operation by NASA, SpaceX and their government partners around the world, including — for the first time — Russia, despite mounting tensions on the ground surrounding the invasion of Ukraine. The mission launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Crew Dragon capsule has spent a day making a slow, methodical climb toward the space station. As it approaches the ISS, the spacecraft, which is fully autonomous, will use its small onboard thrusters to stay oriented as it eases into its docking port. First physical contact with the space station is on track to happen just before 5 p.m. ET.

About an hour and 40 minutes later, after the Crew Dragon spacecraft latches on, creating a vacuum seal, the capsule’s hatch will open, allowing the four Crew-5 members to join the seven astronauts already aboard the ISS. A welcome ceremony will take place at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The four crew members include astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada of NASA; astronaut Koichi Wakata of JAXA, or Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency; and cosmonaut Anna Kikina of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

The spaceflight marks a historic moment, as Mann has become the first Native American woman ever to travel to space. She’s also serving as mission commander, making her the first woman ever to take on such a role for a SpaceX mission.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the companys Crew Dragon spacecraft rests at launch pad 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-5 mission at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 3, 2022. NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission is the fifth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agencys Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina are scheduled to launch on 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 5 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Kikina’s participation in this flight is part of a ride-sharing agreement inked by NASA and Roscosmos in July. Despite geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia reaching a near fever pitch as the war in Ukraine has escalated, NASA has repeatedly said that its partnership with Roscosmos on the ISS is vital to continuing the space station’s operations and the valuable scientific research that is carried out on board.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Sergei Krikalev, the executive director of Human Space Flight Programs at Roscosmos, also commented on the significance of the US-Russian partnership.

“We just continue what was started many years ago, in 1975 when the Apollo-Soyuz crew worked together,” Krikalev said, referring to an in-space meetup in 1975 that became a symbol of post-Cold War cooperation between the US and Russia. “Now we continue that.”

The Crew-5 astronauts are scheduled to spend about five months in space. During their stay, they’re expected to conduct spacewalks to maintain the space station’s exterior, as well as perform more than 200 science experiments.

“Experiments will include studies on printing human organs in space, understanding fuel systems operating on the Moon, and better understanding heart disease,” according to a NASA statement.

This is the sixth crewed mission that SpaceX, a privately owned company headed by controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk, has carried out on NASA’s behalf. The program stems from a $2.6 billion deal that NASA and SpaceX signed nearly a decade ago as part of the space agency’s efforts to hand over all transportation to and from the ISS to the private sector so that NASA could focus on exploring deeper into the solar system.

NASA astronauts Josh Cassada, left, and Nicole Mann, second from left, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, second from right, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, right, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Crew-5 mission launch, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission is the fifth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Mann, Cassada, Wakata, and Kikini are scheduled to launch at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Oct. 5, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.
Joel Kowsky/NASA

Aerospace giant Boeing also signed a similar contract, though it’s still working to get its commercial spacecraft, the Starliner, up and running. Its first crewed flight could happen in early 2023.

Meanwhile, NASA has continued to extend its partnership with SpaceX, growing the value of their overall deal to encompass 15 total crewed missions at a value of more than $4.9 billion.