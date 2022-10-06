CNN —

The US military conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS official Wednesday night, US Central Command said in a statement.

The US declined to provide further details about the operation and whether anyone had been killed or injured.

CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said more information would be released once they were able to confirm operational details.

Earlier Thursday, Syrian state TV said on Telegram that a US operation in northeast Syria killed one person and accused the US of having “kidnapped” several people. CNN has not independently confirmed the report.

The US has gone after several senior ISIS officials this year in Syria. In February, the US conducted a raid in northwest Syria in which ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed after he blew himself up. It was the largest US raid in Syria since the 2019 operation that killed the previous ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In June, the US-led combined joint task force fighting ISIS detained another senior ISIS leader in Syria, Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi, known as Salim. And in July, the US carried out a drone strike in northwest Syria that killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria.

