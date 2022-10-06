CNN —

Jeremy Bertino, a top lieutenant to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, is set to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy on Thursday, he told a federal judge in court.

Bertino, 43, will also plead guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is the first member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy – a major boost to the historic prosecution of the far right organization.

Bertino was listed in previous indictments as “PERSON-1,” but has not publicly faced charges. He is not alleged to have been in Washington, DC on January 6. Prosecutors have previously outlined his involvement in Proud Boys leadership and extensive planning meetings and chats.

Tarrio has pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy charges.

