CNN —

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel’s next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian.

This will be the panel’s tenth hearing since it formed. It did not specify the topic of the hearing in its announcement.

