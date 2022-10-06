CNN —

There’s been lots (and lots) of press coverage of late focused on how nicely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have managed to get along as they work to help the Sunshine State recover from the ravages of Hurricane Ian.

But earlier this week, DeSantis, who has made a national name for himself in Republican circles by attacking the likes of Biden as well as the national media, sounded a discordant note in this kumbaya moment.

“Quite frankly, you have national regime media that they wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that that’d be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis said in an interview with Florida’s Voice when asked about where the hurricane was projected to hit. “They don’t care about the lives here. If they can use it to pursue their political agenda, they will do it.”

Um, ok.

Let’s start with the facts.

Hurricane tracks are notoriously difficult to forecast perfectly. They are massive and unpredictable storms whose path can and does change. In this case, in the 24 hours (or so) before the storm made landfall, it moved more southward – away from Tampa Bay and closer to Fort Myers. The news media had no role in changing the storm’s track.

So, that’s that.

Now, to DeSantis’ decidedly odd assertion that the news media “wanted” the hurricane to hit Tampa.

He didn’t explain why he believed that. I am guessing it’s because there are more people who live in Tampa than who live just to the south? And so DeSantis is implying that the national media wanted that outcome because it would have been a larger tragedy had the hurricane struck there.

Which is a pretty, pretty big charge to make without ANY proof.

“They don’t care about the people of this state. They don’t care about the people of this community,” DeSantis said. “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.”

But again, he offered no explanation for what, exactly he was talking about. What agenda would the media be furthering by having the storm hit Tampa? The storm, as it is, did massive amounts of damage with more than 100 people left dead. What agenda would have been served if the storm has made landfall in a more populous area?

None of those questions got asked of DeSantis because he was doing the interview with a conservative outlet in Florida. But like, really? I get that the media is a convenient scapegoat for Republican politicians these days – and that blaming journalists for their “agenda” will win plaudits among the political base DeSantis is courting.

But to suggest the media was somehow rooting for a hurricane to cause more damage? That seems beyond the pale.