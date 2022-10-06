Markets and Investing
paul begala 09272022
Now playing
01:46
Hear why Democratic strategist doesn't like his party's midterm strategy
StockX products
StockX
Now playing
01:38
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Now playing
01:13
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Now playing
00:57
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
02:28
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
Now playing
01:40
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:28
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Now playing
01:41
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Now playing
02:19
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Now playing
01:46
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Now playing
00:59
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
target walmart markets now
CNN Business
Now playing
02:19
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
dana peterson markets now
Now playing
02:31
Economist: Recent inflation data may not change Fed's plan
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
MN Market prediction
CNN Business
Now playing
02:13
Is the worst already over for stock markets? This strategist thinks so
New York CNN Business  — 

The midterm elections are a little more than a month away, and if Wall Street had a vote, it’d be for more gridlock.

Just a few months ago, many political observers and Wall Street experts were predicting that the GOP would gain control of the Senate and possibly even the House. The conventional wisdom on Wall Street is that the market prefers when politicians bicker and little actually gets done.

“Should Republicans take the House at a minimum, equities are likely to react positively based on the proposition that continued gridlock in Washington is good for business due to the absence of major tax and policy changes,” Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for Prudent Management Associates, said in a report.

A gasoline nozzle pumps gas into a vehicle in Los Angeles, California on August 23, 2022. - US shoppers are facing increasingly high prices on everyday goods and services as inflation continues to surge with high prices for groceries, gasoline and housing. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
A gasoline nozzle pumps gas into a vehicle in Los Angeles, California on August 23, 2022. - US shoppers are facing increasingly high prices on everyday goods and services as inflation continues to surge with high prices for groceries, gasoline and housing. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Likely gas price hikes could hurt voters -- and Democrats' chances in November

But the predictions for a divided government are no longer a slam dunk since the Biden administration signed a landmark $750 billion health care, climate change and tax bill.

Congress also approved a bill that would boost US semiconductor production, something the tech sector and broader economy need due to continued snarls in the global supply chain for chips.

Several major chip companies, including Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU), have announced big investments to build new US factories, along with the promise of lots of new jobs.

Democratic voters may also be more energized — and willing to come out in force on Election Day — following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Gridlock doesn’t actually help much

So now that Biden and the Democrats seem to have more momentum, should investors be worried that there won’t be gridlock after all? Not necessarily.

To be sure, the market does like a political party power split. According to data from Edelman Financial Engines, the S&P 500 has had an annualized return of 16.9% since 1948 during the nine years when a Democrat was in the White House and Republicans had a majority in both chambers of Congress.

But allow us to let you in on a little secret: Stocks tend to go up over the long haul —regardless of politics.

The average annual market returns since 1948 during periods of full Democratic control —as is the case now, albeit by a razor thin margin in the Senate — is a still solid 15.1%. The markets did perform slightly better when there was a Republican in the Oval Office and the GOP had a majority in the House and Senate, with stocks posting an average 15.9% gain annually in those years.

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on October 5, 2022 in New York City. The US national debt exceeded $31 trillion for the first time amid rising interest rates to tame the record-high inflation, and growing economic uncertainty, according to Treasury Department data.
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on October 5, 2022 in New York City. The US national debt exceeded $31 trillion for the first time amid rising interest rates to tame the record-high inflation, and growing economic uncertainty, according to Treasury Department data.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Markets are starting to act super strange

It’s also worth noting that when political leaders on both sides of the aisle compromise — as they have been doing a little more frequently as of late — laws that actually help consumers and investors can get passed.

Berkowitz conceded that there may be more short-term volatility leading up to the election. But that could fade.

“It is important to keep in mind that over the longer term, both political parties have presided over significant market gains and losses with no definitive trend other than the markets march higher,” he said.

The market sell-off this year is not unusual either given the looming elections. Dan Clifton, head of Washington research at Strategas Asset Management, noted in a report that the S&P 500 has declined, on average, by about 19% in midterm election years prior to votes being cast. But the market then tends to bottom by October.

Look to the Federal Reserve instead of Congress

Investors can breathe a big sigh of relief then, right? Volatility should be set to subside if history is any guide.

Not so fast. Clifton also pointed out that “there were two notable exceptions” to the usual midterm market moves: 1974 and 1978. And those were both years when inflation “was a persistent problem,” just like it is now.

In other words, investors keeping close tabs on Washington might be better off watching the Federal Reserve as opposed to Capitol Hill and the White House. The Fed’s next scheduled meeting is on November 2, just six days before the midterms.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth consecutive time. So Fed chair Jerome Powell arguably has more sway over the markets than Biden or any other elected official. Powell’s second term as Fed chair runs through May 2026.