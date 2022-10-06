Economy
After rising for seven weeks in a row, mortgage rates retreated last week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.66% in the week ending October 5, down from 6.70% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.

Mortgage signing - stock
Shutterstock

What will my monthly mortgage payment be?

Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the start of this year as the Federal Reserve continues its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in order to tame soaring inflation. But uncertainty about the possibility of a recession and the impact of rate hikes on the economy have made mortgage rates more volatile.

“Mortgage rates decreased slightly this week due to ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “However, rates remain quite high compared to just one year ago, meaning housing continues to be more expensive for potential homebuyers.”

The average mortgage rate is based on a survey of conventional home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit, according to Freddie Mac. But many buyers who put down less or have less than perfect credit will pay more.