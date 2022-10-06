CNN —

Fourteen goals in the English Premier League and now five goals in the UEFA Champions League; it’s no wonder Erling Haaland is striking fear into opposition goalkeepers this season.

The Norwegian striker has settled perfectly into life at Manchester City and added two more goals to his tally after scoring a brace in his side’s 5-0 demolition against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Both of his goals came in a blistering first-half before manager Pep Guardiola brought the forward off at the break. It was enough time, though, for the 22-year-old to demonstrate just how clinical he is and how natural goalscoring is to him.

“It’s unbelievable, honestly, I’ve never ever witnessed anything like it in my life,” teammate Jack Grealish told BT Sport after the match.

“For the first and second goals, I think I was just laughing because I was like, ‘How?’

“He’s just always there, always finishing it. It’s a pleasure to play with him at the moment.”

Haaland looks set to break multiple scoring records this season. Michael Regan/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Haaland is already the top-scorer in both this season’s EPL and Champions League and he shows no sign of slowing down.

Neither of his latest goals required much technical skill but showed a frightening ability to read the game and sniff out an opportunity.

It is form that is so sensational that even the opposition admit to being impressed – Grealish revealed FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper Kamil Grabara said as much after one of the goals.

Grealish added: “The keeper said something to me: ‘He’s not human.’ And I said: ‘You’re telling me?’

“He’s unbelievable honestly, he’s a pleasure to play with. He’s so humble, he’s great around the place.

“Hopefully, he can carry on this form and fire us to glory.”

Guardiola shuts down rumors

Amid his record-breaking, goal-scoring streak, reports emerged from Spain that Haaland had a release clause in his contract that would allow him to move to Real Madrid after two years at City.

Madrid had been one of the suitors vying for his signature this summer but eventually lost out to City.

When asked about the reported clause after the match, Guardiola shut down the rumors.

“It’s not true. He has no release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It’s not true,” he told reporters.

“What’s important is that he’s adapted really well and I have the feeling he is incredibly happy here and we will try with him, and all the people who want to stay here, to make him happy.

“What will happen in the future? Who knows? Nobody knows. What’s important is that he’s happy and settled perfectly and he’s incredibly loved.”

Haaland will have the chance to add to his growing tally on October 8 when City hosts Southampton in the league.