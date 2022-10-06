Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 to connect with a trained counselor, or visit 988lifeline.org.

Wynonna Judd has addressed speculation that she and her sister Ashley Judd are locked in a battle over their late mother Naomi Judd’s will.

The Judd matriarch died by suicide in April at the age of 76, and Wynonna Judd told People magazine she was at Ashley’s home when someone told her that the sisters were said to be fighting.

“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?,” Wynonna Judd told the publication.

According to the singer, who performed with her mother as the country duo The Judds, her mother’s husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, is executor of her mother’s estate.

She said she has no plans to contest the will and that she and her sister plan to “split” the estate after the death of Strickland.

“I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I’d hope she’d agree with me — who knows stuff like this,” Judd said. “I’m not savvy enough to go, ‘I’m going to contest the will.’ It never occurred to me.”