CNN —

To those looking forward to the rest of Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, there’s only one appropriate word: Sorry.

In a statement posted to the verified @Justicetour Instagram account, it was announced that the tour has “ended” for now and that the remainder of Bieber’s show dates are being postponed.

The statement said that the last date of the tour was in Rock in Rio in Brazil, which took place in early September.

“All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year,” the statement said, going on to say that the delay encompasses all shows up to and including March 25, 2023.

“Potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability,” the statement added.

The news comes after prior repeated postponements and date cancellations.

Earlier this year, Bieber, 28, suspended his tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed.

The “Sorry” singer resumed the tour in July, only to cancel more dates last month.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour,” the statement said at the time. “I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me.”

Following the performance at Rock in Rio in Brazil, Bieber wrote, “the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” according to the statement. “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.”