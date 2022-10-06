CNN —

As she always does, Jada Pinkett Smith is going to tell it like it is.

The “Red Table Talk” host is set to publish a memoir with Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins imprint, in fall 2023, People reports.

Smith will chronicle “lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey,” and the book is described as “a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

According to a press release: “With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

Smith will also detail how she was “in crisis at age 40” and had to redefine her life. She will also write about her marriage to Smith.

The book description adds, “At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself.”