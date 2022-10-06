CNN —

A Hollywood TV producer was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, including rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

Eric Weinberg, a producer and writer whose credits include “Scrubs,” “Californication,” and “Veronica’s Closet,” faces 18 charges involving five women between 2014 and 2019, according to the complaint, obtained by CNN.

“The defendant relied on his position of influence to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them,” said Gascón in a press conference Wednesday. “We will hold anyone who commits such acts accountable no matter what your job is, your wealth, or your privilege,” he promised.

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows TV producer Eric Weinberg who was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence in Los Angeles LAPD/AP

According to the District Attorney, in 2014 Weinberg told two separate women that he was a photographer, invited them to his home, and sexually assaulted them. The District Attorney said that in 2017, Weinberg repeated this ruse on another woman. He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019, according to the complaint.

Weinberg faces six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force, and false imprisonment by violence, the District Attorney’s office said.

Weinberg’s initial arrest in July, dozens of possible victims have contacted law enforcement and each incident will be reviewed for potential charging, the District Attorney’s office said.

“In this particular case, we have a man who believed that he could do great harm and yet remain untouchable, and he did for many years,” Gascón said.

Weinberg was arrested Tuesday and posted a $5 million bond, said Gascón, who had asked the judge for no bail, which was denied.

“As we anticipated, he used his incredible wealth to bail out,” said Gascón. Weinberg will be in court on October 25.

CNN is seeking comment from Weinberg’s lawyer.