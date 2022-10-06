Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

October 7, 2022

With the midterm elections in the U.S. only one month away, we’re explaining what’s at stack for American politics. We’re also explaining what is meant by an “October surprise” and how that could influence how Americans vote on November 8th. We’re also checking in on residents of Florida as they return home one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Featured in Monday’s episode, what professional sports league has the biggest viewership on TV and digital?

2. What’s the name of the hurricane, considered one of the worst storms in United States history, that recently battered Florida and the Carolinas?

3. 28 companies in the U.S. and Canada began a six-month pilot program this week testing what type of approach to work?

4. Name the world famous clock tower located in London often incorrectly called Big Ben.

5. What country urged its residents to take shelter on Tuesday following a ballistic missile launch by North Korea that traveled over the country without warning?

6. Who is the current leader of North Korea?

7. What term refers to an extreme prolonged scarcity of food resulting in starvation and disease?

8. Name the East African nation featured in Wednesday’s episode that is facing tremendous drought with half the population in need humanitarian assistance.

9. In carpentry, what term means to cut a sloping angle that is not 90 degrees?

10. Name the U.S. service academy located in Annapolis, Maryland.

