There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Girlfriend Collective’s ReSet athleisure additions, Knix’s bra that molds to your boobs, Calpak’s new Stevyn Rolling Duffel and more.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Workout-to-coffee clothes made from recycled water bottles

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective

All-purpose, comfy clothes we can do our whole weekend in? We’re listening. Girlfriend Collective’s ReSet Collection just got new additions of limited colors and new styles for fall. The new colorways are Black and Comet, and your new favorite layering pieces this season include the Fitted Long Sleeve Tee, Mock Neck Half Zip and Scoop Top. The brand’s Float collection also recently added five new styles and two new colorways in Everglade and Dew Drop. The new pieces? The Gigi Crossover Bra, Ultralight Split Skort and more.

A mold-to-your-boobs bra

Knix Knix

Your clothes should fit your body, not the other way around. That’s been a particularly tricky maxim to feel empowered by when it comes to bras and their myriad of fit issues (cup gaps, dug-in straps). Until now: Knix’s Revolution Bra is designed to mold to your body on the first wear, and there are no wires involved either — just some casual 3D-printed stabilizers that prove some bras have finally made it out of the 20th century.

Three new (and old!) shades this month

Cuup Cuup

CUUP’s solid-colored underwear and bras just got a new addition to the rainbow lineup: A deep magenta called Mulberry. Of course, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and to note it, CUUP will donate 20% of the purchase price of all dedicated packs and bundles to The Pink Agenda in support of breast cancer research. Making a reappearance for the occasion? Shades of Rose and Pale Rose colorways in addition to the brand-new Mulberry.

Beauty

Shimmery shades for your makeup drawer

Charlotte Tillbury Charlotte Tillbury

Charlotte Tilbury has dropped a trio of new products as we gear up for fall and holiday looks. Adding some shimmer to your daily looks are the Lightgasm Crystal Eyeliner, which comes in a universal shade that’s all about making eyes pop with a little chrome-like action, plus the Hypnotising Pop Shot Eyeshadows, which come in two new textures (a chrome wet effect or a sparkling finish). For the rest of your face, there’s the Pillow Talk Face Palette, with shades of pearlescent highlighters and matte blushes.

Home goods

Tag your suitcases with your pooch instead of your initials

July July

Monograms are, of course, a classic choice, but July’s just gone one step further by introducing a new way to get your luggage personalized: with a photo of your pet. Just upload a picture; July will illustrate it and send it over for your approval within a couple of days, and then you can personalize the July piece of your choice with it, from the Drink Bottle to the Carry On Trunk. The service costs between $25 and $50, but you can keep the hi-res rendering for other artistic purposes, too.

Limited-edition Ramblers with a purpose

Yeti Yeti

Yeti’s insulated Rambler vessels keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, whether you’re putting a slim can in one of the coolers or sipping your morning coffee out of the 30-ounce tumbler. Now, they come in a new, limited-edition shade of icy pink that’s part of the company’s pledge to donate $100,000 between two breast cancer-related nonprofits.

A festive set for samosas and more — plus spice-inspired new shades

Our Place Our Place

Our Place’s latest drop is a timely nod to Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains — and India’s biggest holiday. This year, it takes place on Oct. 24, and to help cooks prep for all the eating, there’s a new Fry Set with a skimmer spoon designed by Lekha founder Trishala Bhansali, a gorgeous wire cooling rack designed by artist and illustrator Manjit Thapp and two diyas for illumination.

Pink flora to add a pop to your planters — with some social good, too

Bloomscape Bloomscape

Bloomscape, the ship-to-your-door plant company, has just dropped a new collection of plants in a nod to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Collection will provide 20% of its net sales from the collection to Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit for the entire month of October. Plants in the new collection have pink blooms and other touches that go beyond green: Additions include Pink Anthurium, Pink Bromeliad and Pink Aglaonema.

Swish Cloths with cocktail decorations for your next party

Cloud Paper Cloud Paper

A good party always has a spill or two involved, and Cloud Paper, the sustainable paper products company, has just joined up with cocktail institution Death & Co for limited-edition Swish Cloths ready for clean-up duty. Three different designs make up each $17.99 trio.

A sturdy, versatile duffel that looks great on the go

Calpak Calpak

Some things are just better with wheels, and one of those things is most definitely a duffel: It’s great to be able to sling a bag over your shoulder and go, but for long distances, wheels always win. A convertible option is great for those of us whose travels involve both smooth city streets and bumpy cobblestones, and Calpak’s new Stevyn Rolling Duffel is here for exactly that. Basically taking its bestselling Stevyn Duffel and adding wheels, the bag is available in Pink Sand, Moss, Black and Cheetah and has a separate shoe pocket for extra tidiness, too.

A multipurpose, intensely flavorful marinade, dressing and more

Fly By Jing Fly By Jing

Fly By Jing has done a twist on their chili crisp and turned it into a vinaigrette, which is all about Samin Nosrat’s holy pillars of salt, fat, acid and heat. (It was inspired by a recipe the company founder, Jing Gao shared with Sam Sifton in a game-changing New York Times feature). The $16 jar contains a blend of the brand’s Sichuan Chili Crisp with soy sauce, aged Sichuan black vinegar, roasted sesame oil — and a little touch of sweet. It’s a whole lot of umami in a super-balanced way. Use it as dressing for dumplings and salads, but also as a marinade for meat and kick for noodles.

Home decor in Kim’s signature aesthetic

Skkn Skkn

Kim’s ultra-minimalist style — remember her museum-like house? — is now about to take over your home with her new Skkn By Kim Home Accessories Collection, her first line of homewares. It features a range of essentials for the bathroom: a vanity tray, round container, canister, tissue box and wastebasket. They’re not cheap — the line starts at $65 — but they’re made from hand-poured concrete, so they also might be the last you ever need to buy. (Conveniently, they’re also designed to complement her SKKN skincare products.)

Electronics

Lost-and-found labels for the digital era

Tile Tile

Once upon a time we had “If found, return to…” stickers; now we have Lost and Found Labels from Tile. Just stick them onto jackets, lunchboxes, water bottles or anything else easily left behind and loseable. Activate the labels with the Tile app, and then if anything is lost, people who have found the item can (hopefully!) scan the QR code and access the return details.