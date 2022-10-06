Today, you’ll find a deal on the Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, a discounted Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) and savings on Adidas gear. All that and more below.

Today through Oct. 8 marks the return of Target Deal Days, meaning shoppers can save on thousands of items across dozens of categories. Right now, you can save on everything from bedding to beauty, kitchen to tech and more, including markdowns on coveted items like the Xbox Series S and Roku TV. Not sure where to start? Check out our picks for the sale.

$329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Ring Alarm Pro Amazon

We named the Ring Alarm Pro the best home security system in our testing. Not only is it the most seamless to set up and customize with a range of add-ons, but it offers features that other systems can’t match. Right now, the 14-piece kit is at its lowest price since Black Friday, making this a great deal for two- to four-bedroom homes.

Extra 25% off with code ADI25OFF at eBay

Adidas Amazon

Shop Adidas gear at eBay right now and get an extra 25% off. Thanks to this special promo, hundreds of items are discounted, including slides and sneakers, tops and bottoms, accessories and more for the whole family. Just use code ADI25OFF to claim the discount.

$399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum Dyson

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup, even though they’re usually a pricier pick. This one provides powerful suction that transforms your home into a hypoallergenic haven — a worthy match for pet hair, pollen and dander. Equipped with HEPA filtration, a wide cleaning path and hygienic bin-emptying, this vacuum is at a deal price you won’t want to miss.

$123.59 $99 at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Walmart

Stains are no match for this small-but-mighty cleaner. The Bissell Little Green tackles pet messes, dirt and tough stains by spraying and scrubbing. Suitable for a variety of surfaces, from carpets to car interiors and more, this cleaner guarantees to be worth its price. Snag one now for under $100.

More deals to shop

• Snag a Fitbit Luxe for 33% off at Amazon to easily monitor your fitness and health data.

• Replenish your fall wardrobe at Frank and Oak right now and get 25% off everything.

• The Stuart Weitzman Fall Style Event means you can get 20% off full-price styles with code FALLFAVES.

• This discounted Rains Mountaineer Duffle Bag is waterproof and compact, and it’s more elevated than your typical duffel.

• Woot! is offering a SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB 3.0 flash drive for just $9.99 — plus, Prime Members can save an extra $5.

• Grab a sturdy Stanley The Master Unbreakable Thermal Bottle almost half off at REI right now and keep your coffee warm all day long.

• Stock up and save on Tide Simply and Downy laundry products at Walgreens right now.

• This Greenworks leaf blower is 25% off; if you order right now, you’ll have it in your hands before the autumn leaves really pile up.

• Crocs and Teva shoes are starting at just $12.99 at Woot! right now.

• Although we just saw the AirPods 2 briefly at $70, this is still a solid deal at $89.99. If you can wait, though, it might be worth holding out for potentially lower Prime Early Access Sale markdowns.

Deals you may have missed

25% off everything with code UPTONVIP

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, the brand is offering 25% off just about everything with code UPTONVIP, now through Oct. 23. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

$30 digital gift card on orders over $100

Chewy Chewy

Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more (like this luxe Casper dog bed) with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. You can save on must-haves for your pup all week at Chewy; just use code FALL2022 at checkout.

$129 $101.99 at Amazon

Manduka Amazon

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat. Our top pick for hot yoga, the Maduka Pro, is just shy of its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Regular hot yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. The ultra-dense PVC mat’s weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you’re dripping in sweat.

$24.99 From $17.99 at Amazon

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on two models, which includes one credit card–shaped Slim and one Mate, plus a bundle of both. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, these trackers are around 30% off at Amazon right now.

$139.99 From $99.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $40 off at Amazon right now, the lowest price we’ve seen yet.