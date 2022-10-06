Top business news
New York CNN Business  — 

Peloton is undergoing another round of layoffs — its fourth this year — with about 500 jobs being eliminated, as the exercise company’s new CEO sounded alarm bells about its ability to remain viable, according to a report.

CEO Barry McCarthy announced the news to staff Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported. McCarthy is also issuing a dire warning that Peloton has six months to turn itself around or it wouldn’t survive as a standalone company.

“There comes a point in time when we’ve either been successful or we have not,” McCarthy told the Journal. “We need to grow to get the business to a sustainable level.”

Toronto, Canada - February 10, 2019: Peloton store in the mall in Toronto, Canada. Peloton is a New York City based exercise equipment and media company.
Toronto, Canada - February 10, 2019: Peloton store in the mall in Toronto, Canada. Peloton is a New York City based exercise equipment and media company.
Adobe Stock

Time for someone else to ride the Peloton bike?

The layoffs amount to 12% of its staff, leaving the company with nearly 4,000 employees — that’s less than half the number of employees it had its peak in 2021. Cuts are companywide, however they are “heaviest in its marketing operation,” the Journal said.

Peloton didn’t immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment.

The company reported in August another dismal quarter, losing more than $1.2 billion and revenues sinking 30% compared to million the year prior.

McCarthy, a former tech executive, joined the company in February and has been tasked with a challenging turnaround.

He announced layoffs of 800 employees in early August to “become more efficient, cost effective, and agile.” Other changes include closing a substantial amount of its 86 retail stores in North America, as well as outsourcing delivery — which is currently done by Peloton employees — and customer service to third parties.

Peloton in recent weeks has made efforts to expand its sales, including striking deals with Amazon and Dick’s. It’s also putting bikes in 5,400 Hilton Hotels across the United States as part of major deal with the chain.