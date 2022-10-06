Oil and Energy
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
Now playing
05:30
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:29
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
video thumbnail iea director 1
Now playing
03:04
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Jens Buettner/dpa/AP
Now playing
02:55
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
bruno le maire ctw 0719
CNN
Now playing
02:50
This country is preparing for Russia to cut off its gas supply soon
amanpour peter szijjarto
CNN
Now playing
02:28
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
gas price explainer
Janos Kummer/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:44
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
Christine Romans
CNN
Now playing
02:46
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Getty Images
Now playing
02:33
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
gas station owner vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:17
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:57
This is what determines the price of gas
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
CNN
Now playing
03:18
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Now playing
02:33
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
CNN Business  — 

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday called for punishing OPEC for its production cut by passing legislation that would hold foreign oil producers accountable for colluding to fix prices.

Grassley, a longtime backer of so-called NOPEC legislation, announced in a statement obtained by CNN that he plans to file his bill as an amendment to an upcoming defense spending bill.

The legislation, which easily passed out of committee in May, would clear the way for the Justice Department to sue Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations for antitrust violations.

“My bipartisan NOPEC Act would crack down on these tactics by the foreign oil cartel,” Grassley said in a statement. “It’s already cleared the Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan basis, and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t pass as a part of our upcoming defense authorization effort. Our energy supply is a matter of national security.”

The White House issued a statement on Wednesday that hinted at potential support for NOPEC.

FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018. To match Special Report CLIMATE-CHANGE/SCIENTISTS-DUARTE REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018. To match Special Report CLIMATE-CHANGE/SCIENTISTS-DUARTE REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo
Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

Inside the White House's failed effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a 'total disaster'

The renewed campaign by Grassley comes after OPEC+ announced plans on Wednesday to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The supply cut is already lifting oil and gasoline prices at a time when inflation remains very high and voters are upset with the state of the economy.

The White House swiftly expressed disappointment and warned it will “consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities” to curb OPEC’s “control” over energy prices.

That was viewed by some as a signal the Biden administration could drop its opposition to NOPEC, a bill that has been floated for many years.

However, some analysts have warned it could backfire, setting the stage for a tit-for-tat battle between the United States and OPEC that ends up driving gasoline prices even higher.

Amos Hochsten, Biden’s top energy envoy, told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga on CNN’s New Day on Thursday the administration will “identify tools that we have to ensure that organizations like OPEC that assign quotas to their members of how much to produce are not – have a muted and less of an impact on American consumers.”