CNN Business —

Ford is again raising prices on the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, but the price increase will impact only the base model. The truck has only been in production since late April and prices were already raised once in early August.

When the F-150 Lightning first went on sale, the base version of the truck, a version intended mostly for commercial fleet customers, was priced around $40,000. With this latest pricing change the price of the base model truck “for new commercial customer orders” will start at about $52,000. Ford had already raised the base price by $7,000 as part of the April increase.

The adjusted manufacturer suggested retail price will be in effect for business customers placing orders on or after October 24, Ford said in a statement. Ford blamed “ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors” for the price bump.

The price increase is just for that version of the truck, Ford spokesman Dan Barbossa said, and does not imply similar increases for other, better equipped versions of the truck.

With the earlier price increase, Ford had made some improvements on the base model and made some additional features available on it. The EPA-estimated range for the base model truck was increased from 230 miles to 240 miles and some additional option packages were made newly available on the base truck at that time.

Ford’s previous price increase also included other versions of the truck up to the very top trim levels.

Ford stopped taking new customer reservations for the Lightning in December, concerned that it couldn’t build the trucks fast enough to meet all those potential orders. The number of reservations had reached 200,000 by that point. Ford had delivered 8,760 Lightning trucks by the end of September, according to the company’s latest sales report.