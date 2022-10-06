Bangkok, Thailand CNN —

Thai authorities launched a manhunt on Thursday after at least 30 people, including children, were killed in a mass shooting at a child care center in the northeast of the country, officials said.

The shooting took place at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident which resulted in 30 deaths,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered authorities to apprehend the perpetrator as soon as possible, the statement added.

Gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high compared with other countries in Southeast Asia.

Mass shootings in the country are rare but a 2020 incident saw a soldier kill 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the gunman entered a mall.

This is a breaking story. More to come …