A pair of galaxies shine in new image from Webb, Hubble telescopes

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Updated 1:56 PM EDT, Wed October 5, 2022
The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed to this image of galactic pair VV 191. Webb observed the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, and Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team
The James Webb Space Telescope captured spiral galaxy IC 5332, which is over 29 million light-years away. The observatory's MIRI instrument<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/world/spiral-galaxy-james-webb-new-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> peered through interstellar dust to see the galaxy's "bones."</a>
ESA/NASA/CSA/J. Lee
Webb captured the clearest view of the Neptune's rings in over 30 years.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The inner region of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/world/james-webb-space-telescope-image-orion-nebula-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Orion Nebula</a> as seen by the telescope's NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems are formed.
NASA/ESA/CSA/PDRS4all
NASA released a mosaic image of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/world/webb-telescope-tarantula-nebula-stars-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Tarantula Nebula</a> on Tuesday, September 6. The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that were previously obscured by cosmic dust.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
Webb's first direct image of an exoplanet showcases it in different bands of infrared light. The planet, called HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant.
NASA
A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA/ESA
NASA <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/world/jupiter-images-webb-telescope-nasa-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released an image</a> of Jupiter on Monday, August 22, that shows the planet's famous Great Red Spot appearing white.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Jupiter ERS Team
The James Webb Space Telescope <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/world/webb-telescope-cartwheel-galaxy-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">captured the Cartwheel galaxy,</a> which is around 500 million light-years away, in a photo released by NASA on August 2.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. The galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/11/world/james-webb-space-telescope-first-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released one of Webb's first images</a> on July 11, and it's "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Called gravitational lensing, this created Webb's first deep field view of incredibly old and distant, faint galaxies.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

CNN  — 

When astronomers combine the observational powers of James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope, they capture more detailed portraits of the cosmos.

A new image showcasing a galactic pair, shared by NASA on Wednesday, is the striking result of using data from both space observatories.

The telescopes each contributed observations across different wavelengths of light. Webb can detect infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, while Hubble has the capability to observe the two galaxies in visible light as well as ultraviolet light. The duo of the elliptical galaxy and the spiral galaxy is known as VV 191.

“We got more than we bargained for by combining data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope!” wrote Webb interdisciplinary scientist Rogier Windhorst for NASA’s Webb blog.

This image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument shows Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos, about 4 hours after NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact. A tight, compact core and plumes of material appearing as wisps streaming away from the center of where the impact took place, are visible in the image. Those sharp points are Webb's distinctive eight diffraction spikes, an artifact of the telescope's structure. These observations, when combined with data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, will allow scientists to gain knowledge about the nature of the surface of Dimorphos, how much material was ejected by the collision, and how fast it was ejected. In the coming months, scientists will use Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to observe Dimorphos further. Spectroscopic data will also provide researchers with insight into the asteroid's chemical composition. The observations shown here were conducted in the filter F070W (0.7 microns) and assigned the color red. NIRCam was built by a team at the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin's Advanced Technology Center.
NASA/ESA/CSA

Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid

“Webb’s new data allowed us to trace the light that was emitted by the bright white elliptical galaxy, at left, through the winding spiral galaxy at right — and identify the effects of interstellar dust in the spiral galaxy. … Webb’s near-infrared data also show us the galaxy’s longer, extremely dusty spiral arms in far more detail, giving the arms an appearance of overlapping with the central bulge of the bright white elliptical galaxy on the left.”

The image is an early result from the observation program called the Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science, or PEARLS, through the Webb Telescope, which has not yet been through the peer-review process.

Scientists selected the galactic pair from nearly 2,000 candidates identified by Galaxy Zoo citizen science volunteers. These small galaxies, which appear to be very close together, aren’t actually interacting with one another, but they allow researchers to trace and compare galactic dust.

President Joe Biden released one of Webb's first images on Monday July 11. The image of SMACS 0723 is "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

Webb telescope spies a celestial sparkler among the universe's earliest galaxies

“Understanding where dust is present in galaxies is important, because dust changes the brightness and colors that appear in images of the galaxies,” Windhorst wrote. “Dust grains are partially responsible for the formation of new stars and planets, so we are always seeking to identify their presence for further studies.”

But a closer look at this galactic pair isn’t the only celestial wonder this composite image revealed. Other galaxies are also visible behind the pair, and one of these points of light led to a second discovery within the new image. This phenomenon, called gravitational lensing, occurs when foreground galaxies act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them.

Scientists used the same technique for Webb’s first image released in July. The space telescope “delivered the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date,” according to NASA.

The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed to this image of galactic pair VV 191. Webb observed the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, and Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team

Above the white elliptical galaxy to the left is a faint red arc, which is actually a very distant galaxy. The gravity of the elliptical galaxy in the foreground has bent the more distant galaxy’s light. The warping of the distant galaxy also causes it to reappear as a red dot to the lower right of the elliptical galaxy.

The images of the distant galaxy are so faint that they weren’t recognized in the Hubble data, but they appear clearly in Webb’s near-infrared observation.

“Simulations of gravitationally lensed galaxies like this help us reconstruct how much mass is in individual stars, along with how much dark matter is in the core of this galaxy,” Windhorst wrote.

Beyond the insights astronomers are gleaning about VV 191, the background of this Webb image hints at more mysteries deeper in the universe yet to be revealed, he added. “Two patchy spirals to the upper left of the elliptical galaxy have similar apparent sizes, but show up in very different colors. One is likely very dusty and the other very far away, but we — or other astronomers — need to obtain data known as spectra to determine which is which.”