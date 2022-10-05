California offers to cut 130 billion gallons a year to save Colorado River; expert says it’s not enough

Ella Nilsen
By Ella Nilsen, CNN
Updated 7:36 PM EDT, Wed October 5, 2022
An aerial view of Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam in Page, Arizona, on April 20. The Department of the Interior said on August 16 it is prepared to<a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/lake-mead-colorado-river-report/h_fbe5949c463a6e7e255e321f36de757e" target="_blank"> take action to limit the water releases</a> from Lake Powell to prevent it from plunging below 3,525 feet above sea level by the end of 2023. Below that level, the Glen Canyon Dam, which forms the reservoir, cannot produce hydropower.
Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home in Mariposa County, California, on July 23. The <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/us/gallery/oak-fire-california/index.html" target="_blank">Oak Fire,</a> which started near Yosemite National Park, burned nearly 20,000 acres and is California's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/26/us/california-oak-fire-yosemite-mariposa-county-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">biggest wildfire</a> of the year. The challenging terrain and abundant dry vegetation fueling the wildfire complicated efforts to tamp down its growth, a Cal Fire spokesperson told CNN.
Noah Berger/AP
Craig Miller sits in his stranded houseboat at Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada, on June 23. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level.
John Locher/AP
Some of the 20 hillside homes destroyed by the Coastal Fire are seen as cleanup work continues on June 17 in Laguna Niguel, California. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/11/weather/orange-county-california-fire-evacuations/index.html" target="_blank">The May 11 brush fire</a> was fueled by windy and dry conditions amid California's severe drought, which has been compounded by climate change. Flames raced up the hill to reach the multimillion-dollar houses after the fire started below in a nearby canyon.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Firefighters battle a brush fire at Coronado Pointe in Laguna Niguel, California, on May 11. Statewide, January to April were the driest first four months on record, the US Drought Monitor reported.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A formerly sunken boat sits on cracked earth hundreds of feet from what is now the shoreline on Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada, on May 9. According to a new projection from the Department of the Interior, Lake Mead's water level will be below 1,050 feet above sea level in January -- the threshold required to declare a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/us/colorado-river-water-cuts-lake-mead-negotiations-climate/index.html" target="_blank">Tier 2 shortage</a> starting in 2023.
John Locher/AP
A dead fish lies on a section of dry lakebed along Lake Mead on May 9.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Michelle Peters, a technical and compliance manager for Poseidon Water, walks through the reverse osmosis building at the Claude Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, California, on March 30. The plant converts ocean water into municipal water. In August, Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/lake-mead-colorado-river-report/h_8b9a61776c746ca11392b63b158381f6" target="_blank">multi-billion-dollar plan</a> to preserve the state's diminishing water supply for future years, which includes recycled water projects such as desalination of ocean water and salty water in groundwater basins.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A landscaping crew removes non-functional turf from a residential development in Las Vegas on March 30. Under a Nevada state law passed last year, patches of non-functional grass that serve only for aesthetic purposes must be removed in favor of more desert-friendly landscaping.
Joe Buglewicz/The New York Times/Redux
People walk on an area of Lake Powell that used to be underwater at Lone Rock Beach in Big Water, Utah, on March 27.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/17/us/great-salt-lake-drought-dying/index.html" target="_blank">shrinking Great Salt Lake</a> is seen from Antelope Island State Park in Utah on March 15. Human water consumption and diversion have long depleted the lake. Scientists worry they're watching a slow-motion calamity unfold. Ten million birds flock to the Great Salt Lake each year to feed off of its now-struggling sea life, and more pelicans breed here than almost anywhere else in the country.
Bryan Tarnowski/The New York Times/Redux
In this GeoColor image from July 2021, smoke from numerous wildfires could be seen as gray-brown, in stark contrast to the white cloud cover over other parts of the continent.
NOAA
Visitors take photos in front of a thermometer in July 2021, at Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California. Death Valley is known to be a hot place, but on July 9 <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/11/weather/weather-death-valley-heat-record-california-weekend/index.html" target="_blank">it hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit</a> for only the fifth time in recorded history.
Roger Kisby/The New York Times/Redux
These peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, near Lone Pine, California, often have snow packs that last throughout the summer months. But there were none in July 2021.
David McNew/Getty Images
Golden Davis cools off in a mister along the Las Vegas Strip on July 9, 2021. The city tied its all-time temperature record of 117 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.
John Locher/AP
A utility crew works on power lines in July 2021, in front of a hillside that was burned by the Salt Fire in California's Shasta County.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Annette Garcia, director of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, straps ice packs onto a horse's legs to help keep him cool amid a water shortage in Indio, California, in July 2021.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows houseboats anchored at the Bidwell Canyon Marina in Oroville, California, in June 2021. As water levels continued to fall at Lake Oroville, officials were flagging houseboats for removal so they could avoid being stuck or damaged.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People in Portland, Oregon, cool off at the Oregon Convention Center on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Portland <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/28/weather/heat-waves-west-coast-records/index.html" target="_blank">set an all-time high of 112 degrees</a> that day. It surpassed it a day later with a high of 116.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Park visitors in Big Water, Utah, walk on an area of Lake Powell that used to be underwater at Lone Rock Beach in June 2021.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The exposed lake bed of the San Gabriel Reservoir is seen near Azusa, California, in June 2021.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ranchers Jim Jensen, center, and Bill Jensen inspect a trench they are working on to try to get more water to their ranch in Tomales, California, in June 2021. As the drought continues in California, many ranchers and farmers are beginning to see their wells and ponds dry up. They are having to make modifications to their existing water resources or have water trucked in for their livestock.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
California's Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, near the Oregon border, is seen in May 2021. The area has been severely affected by drought and the lack of irrigation waters from Upper Klamath Lake, which usually feeds into the refuge.
Will Matsuda/The New York Times/Redux
Firefighters battle a brushfire in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2021.
AP
This aerial photo shows rows of almond trees sitting on the ground during an orchard removal project in Snelling, California, in May 2021. Because of a shortage of water in the Central Valley, some farmers are having to remove crops that require excessive watering.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
CNN  — 

A group of California water agencies that together consume the largest proportion of lower Colorado River water each year are offering to voluntarily cut their usage in an effort to save the river basin and stave off a larger crisis.

But one expert tells CNN the figure being floated doesn’t go nearly far enough.

On Wednesday, the four water agencies – Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District and Palo Verde Irrigation District – proposed cutting their annual allotment of river water by 400,000 acre feet, or around 130 billion gallons.

The agencies also said that to make the cut, they would “would need to utilize funding opportunities” from the recently passed federal climate law, which contained $4 billion in drought relief funding.

“Given dire drought conditions across the region and dangerously low reservoir levels, we firmly believe that all water users within the Basin must take immediate voluntary actions to stabilize water supplies in the Basin’s major reservoirs,” the letter from the agencies stated.

The fact that California is offering to voluntarily cut some water is encouraging, Arizona water expert Sarah Porter said. But Porter, the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, told CNN that 400,000 a year is not even 10% of California’s total allocation – and certainly not enough to save the Colorado River.

California has claim to nearly 60% of the lower Colorado River allotment.

“It’s meaningful, but it won’t get us over the finish line at all,” Porter said. “It’s a good step in the right direction, but it won’t be enough to get to the goal of 2 to 4 million acre-feet.”

In June, US Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton called for Western states to come up with a plan to slash 2-4 million acre-feet of Colorado River water usage to protect the system from collapsing. States are still negotiating a voluntary agreement, but talks have been contentious and it’s unclear if or when they will produce a result that meets Touton’s goal.

The All-American Canal carries Colorado River water to irrigate farms in southern California's Imperial Valley.
John Moore/Getty Images/FILE

If states cannot come up with a voluntary plan, Touton has said the federal government will step in and make unilateral cuts.

“They all know they’re in a very difficult negotiation,” Porter said. “It’s going to take more discussion to get where we need to go.”

California Natural Resources Agency spokesperson Lisa Lien-Mager told CNN the number from the water agencies isn’t a final offer, and could change depending on what kind of federal money is on the table. Another important factor for California is federal money to help save the Salton Sea.

“This is the number we wanted to put out there because we felt it was time to move the ball,” Lien-Mager said. “We want to understand what the federal funding is going to look like. We want to make sure those things are going to work for us to enable this conservation to happen.”

In August, the federal government announced the Colorado River will operate in a Tier 2 shortage condition for the first time starting in January as the West’s historic drought has taken a severe toll on the river basin and lakes Mead and Powell – the country’s largest reservoirs.

The Tier 2 shortage means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will have to further reduce their water usage beginning in January. Of the impacted states, Arizona will face the largest additional cuts – 592,000 acre-feet – or approximately 21% of the state’s yearly allotment of river water.

California has not yet been forced to make mandatory cuts to its Colorado River water usage.