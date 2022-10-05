CNN —

Cory Youmans, the fan who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run on Tuesday, doesn’t know whether he’ll keep the historic souvenir or give the ball back to Judge.

“That’s a good question,” Youmans told CNN affiliate WFAA when asked what he’ll do with the ball, saying, “I haven’t thought about it.”

Youmans was escorted by security after catching the ball in Arlington, Texas.

After the game, Judge was asked if he got back the home run ball he hit.

“Not yet,” he said. “I don’t know where it’s at. We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they got every right to it.”