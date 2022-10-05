Economy
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
inflation family
Lisa Altman
Now playing
01:01
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
david rubsentein matt egan interview screengrab 02
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:36
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
return to office yurkevich dnt still
CNN
Now playing
03:42
Companies want workers back in office. Workers aren't so sure
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
Justin Wolfer Jerome Powell split
CNN / Getty Images
Now playing
01:52
'Both a warning and a threat': Economics professor decodes Fed chair's comments
02 Jerome Powell Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Opening Remarks 0826 SCREENSHOT
Kansas City Fed
Now playing
02:17
Fed chair lays out the 'unfortunate costs of reducing inflation'
Christine Romans 0825
Christine Romans 0825
CNN
Now playing
04:06
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: Who it helps, who it doesn't
ryan young pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:13
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Paige West quiet quitting engineer
Now playing
05:55
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means
mary daly san fran fed president
Now playing
01:43
Fed official on recession talk: When we look at the data, I feel relieved
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you
New York CNN Business  — 

Mortgage rates are soaring. And for many prospective home buyers, especially first-time purchasers, the combination of rising home loan costs and still sky-high real estate prices make the idea of purchasing a home prohibitively expensive…if not impossible.

But don’t tell that to the CEO of real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp. In an interview with CNN Business, David O’Reilly said that he’s not too worried about another housing market crash and explains why.

“We probably are technically in a housing recession,” he said, referring to a term used to describe a decline in home sales for at least six months. “We are clearly in a downturn, but this is much different.”

O’Reilly said that in the years leading up to the 2008 collapses of Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, Washington Mutual and others, there was a glut of new homes that had been built.

nightcap housing thumb 9-22
CNN
video

Hear Redfin economist's advice to potential homebuyers right now

“We had a massive oversupply when Lehman hit the wall,” he said. “But housing starts now have significantly trailed formations.”

That means that the number of Americans that could buy a home (formations) exceeds the number of new homes (starts) coming to market. So demand outstrips supply, and that makes prices unlikely to fall off a cliff like they did in 2008.

“There was a housing shortage of around 5 million homes before the onset of the pandemic. That shortage is not going away soon,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of Realtors trade group, in a report last month.

Pockets of strength in the Southwest

O’Reilly noted that in the markets where Howard Hughes has a big presence, such as Phoenix, Las Vegas and Houston, he expects a so-called soft landing for the housing.

Why? Demand for homes in those cities remains strong, particularly for retired Americans living on the East or West Coast looking to retire.

“We’re seeing a migration out of big cities on the coasts and into the Southwest,” he said. “There is continued buying from older adults that can get twice the house with much lower taxes.”

A home in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania in 1981. (Photo by H.Seeliger/snapshot-photography/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
A home in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania in 1981. (Photo by H.Seeliger/snapshot-photography/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
H.Seeliger/snapshot-photography/ullstein bild Premium/Getty Images

Think mortgage rates are high now? Homebuyers in the 1980s were paying 19%

O’Reilly said the fact that mortgage rates have now spiked to 7% is not that much of a deterrent for older buyers who are selling their existing homes for huge premiums. Many of them are able to sell houses in New York or California at a profit and can use the cash to buy new homes with either no mortgage or a very small loan.

Howard Hughes also has a presence in commercial real estate…and that is a more challenging market in light of the changing nature of how many Americans, particularly those with white collar jobs, work.

“Clearly, people are not going to use office space the way they did before the pandemic,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly noted that there’s another challenge for commercial developers. Banks have far tighter lending standards in the wake of the Great Recession, in large part due to new federal laws put into place that were designed to make sure financial firms don’t get into trouble with bad loans like they did in 2008.

“It’s now almost impossible to get a loan or refinancing of an office building, even with strong fundamentals,” he said, adding that banks are still willing to approve loans for multifamily housing (i.e. apartment buildings) but that they are “running away from retail, offices and hotels.”

Weakness in commercial real estate is probably one of the main reasons why Howard Hughes (HHC), like the stocks of other real estate companies, has plunged this year. Shares are down more than 40%.

O’Reilly conceded that the biggest problem for real estate companies and other financial firms is that nobody really has much of a clue just how much more aggressive the Fed is going to be in order to get inflation under control.

“Banks are uncertain about where rates are going. I think we all are,” he said.