Oil and Energy
exp TSR.Todd.gas.prices.tick.up.and.bear.market_00003301.png
exp TSR.Todd.gas.prices.tick.up.and.bear.market_00003301.png
Now playing
02:21
Gas prices tick back up
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
Now playing
05:30
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:29
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
video thumbnail iea director 1
Now playing
03:04
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Jens Buettner/dpa/AP
Now playing
02:55
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
bruno le maire ctw 0719
CNN
Now playing
02:50
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
amanpour peter szijjarto
CNN
Now playing
02:28
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
gas price explainer
Janos Kummer/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:44
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
Christine Romans
CNN
Now playing
02:46
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Getty Images
Now playing
02:33
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:17
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
01:57
This is what determines the price of gas
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
CNN
Now playing
03:18
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Now playing
02:33
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
New York CNN Business  — 

Even before Wednesday’s action by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US gas prices were on their way up. More price increases at the pump likely lay ahead.

Gas prices rose nearly 3 cents a gallon in AAA’s daily reading Wednesday, to $3.83 a gallon, the biggest one-day hike in nearly four months.

The 99-day streak of price declines from mid-June to September 20 may become a distant memory, even as today’s prices are still far below the June record of just over $5.03 a gallon. Gas prices have increased every day but one day since then, and are now up by 16 cents a gallon, or 4%, since they bottomed out two weeks ago at $3.67 a gallon.

For the most part the price increases have been slow and incremental, but that might be about to change. OPEC+, which includes not only nations in the oil cartel but other major oil producers such as Russia, agreed Wednesday to slash oil production by about 2 million barrels a day.

Oil futures rose about 2% on the news and gasoline futures were also slightly higher on the OPEC move. Gasoline futures are up about 20 cents a gallon since the slide in gasoline prices ended last month, pointing to possible higher prices ahead.

Oil and gasoline futures had been falling since mid-June due to growing concerns about a possible recession cutting demand for gasoline and oil, among other factors.

The decline in gasoline prices has been an important control on rising overall prices, as well as a support for consumer spending, as it means more money goes in consumers’ pockets.

The typical US household buys about 90 gallons of gas a month, so the fall from $5.03 a gallon to a low of $3.67 a gallon late last month represented a savings of about $120 a month. By contrast, the 16-cent rise from that low point was costing about $14 a household.

FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018. To match Special Report CLIMATE-CHANGE/SCIENTISTS-DUARTE REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018. To match Special Report CLIMATE-CHANGE/SCIENTISTS-DUARTE REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo
Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

Inside the White House's failed effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a 'total disaster'

The concern by the Biden administration is that rising gas prices bring renewed focus in voters’ mind.

For that reason, members of the Biden administration pushed hard to convince OPEC nations not to cut production and possibly send prices higher ahead of a midterm vote. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

– CNN’s Alex Marquardt, Natasha Bertrand and Phil Mattingly contributed to this report