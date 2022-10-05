New York CNN Business —

Even before Wednesday’s action by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US gas prices were on their way up. More price increases at the pump likely lay ahead.

Gas prices rose nearly 3 cents a gallon in AAA’s daily reading Wednesday, to $3.83 a gallon, the biggest one-day hike in nearly four months.

The 99-day streak of price declines from mid-June to September 20 may become a distant memory, even as today’s prices are still far below the June record of just over $5.03 a gallon. Gas prices have increased every day but one day since then, and are now up by 16 cents a gallon, or 4%, since they bottomed out two weeks ago at $3.67 a gallon.

For the most part the price increases have been slow and incremental, but that might be about to change. OPEC+, which includes not only nations in the oil cartel but other major oil producers such as Russia, agreed Wednesday to slash oil production by about 2 million barrels a day.

Oil futures rose about 2% on the news and gasoline futures were also slightly higher on the OPEC move. Gasoline futures are up about 20 cents a gallon since the slide in gasoline prices ended last month, pointing to possible higher prices ahead.

Oil and gasoline futures had been falling since mid-June due to growing concerns about a possible recession cutting demand for gasoline and oil, among other factors.

The decline in gasoline prices has been an important control on rising overall prices, as well as a support for consumer spending, as it means more money goes in consumers’ pockets.

The typical US household buys about 90 gallons of gas a month, so the fall from $5.03 a gallon to a low of $3.67 a gallon late last month represented a savings of about $120 a month. By contrast, the 16-cent rise from that low point was costing about $14 a household.

The concern by the Biden administration is that rising gas prices bring renewed focus in voters’ mind.

For that reason, members of the Biden administration pushed hard to convince OPEC nations not to cut production and possibly send prices higher ahead of a midterm vote. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

