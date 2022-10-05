Today, you’ll find a deal on a Squatty Potty stool, a discounted Lululemon Studio Mirror and savings at Chewy. All that and more below.

Upgrade your at-home workouts to studio quality with the Lululemon Studio, formerly known as the Mirror. This reflective screen turns any room in your house into a home gym. Once paired with the app, you’ll have access to thousands of classes, ranging from boxing and cardio to pilates and dance. It’s a worthy investment for anyone looking for a new fitness regimen, and in honor of the Lululemon rebranding, right now you can score $700 off plus free shipping with code LLSTUDIO700 right now.

A Squatty Potty comes in handy, so pick one up now — you’ll thank yourself later. Durable and easy to clean, the original stool is nicely discounted right now, thanks to Squatty Potty Day, celebrating the brand’s 7-year anniversary. You can score $10 off with code 7YEARS, today only.

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, the brand is offering 25% off just about everything with code UPTONVIP, now through Oct. 23. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, you can get up to 33% off thousands of items sitewide and save on top-notch styles for men, women and kids during this sale. Just use code ADICLUB at checkout to score these savings — and don’t hesitate, because the sale ends tomorrow.

Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more (like this luxe Casper dog bed) with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. You can save on must-haves for your pup all week at Chewy — just use code FALL2022 at checkout.

More deals to shop

• More than just a sunrise lamp, the Loftie Lamp offers a bevy of features to give you your most restful sleep yet. Save 10% with code LAMPLIVE right now.

• Shop indoor plants and supplies at Greendigs and get 20% off orders over $75 when you use code CNN20 at checkout.

• Save on a Gillette razor or refill right now, thanks to these coupons at Amazon.

• An Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 serves a dual function of air fryer and pressure cooker, and the appliance is just $112.99 right now at Woot!

• Snag this cordless Shark vacuum designed specifically to tackle pet hair, on sale right now at Walmart.

• This colorful sheet pan duo from Great Jones is just $50 (rather than $80) right now.

• These colorful triangular lights from Nanoleaf are over half off right now, so you can get your room looking snazzy on a budget.

• Right now at Woot! you can snag three t-shirts for $25.

• In celebration of World Teacher’s Day, Skillshare is offering 50% off today only with code TeacherDay50.

• Save on non-alcoholic beverages from Proxies thanks to this Sober October promo — use code SOBER15 for 15% off your order.

Deals you may have missed

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat — our top pick for hot yoga, the Maduka Pro is just shy of its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Regular hot yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6mm to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. The ultra-dense PVC mat’s weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you’re dripping in sweat.

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on two models, which includes one credit card–shaped Slim and one Mate, plus a bundle of both. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are around 30% off at Amazon.

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $40 off at Amazon right now, the lowest price we’ve seen yet.