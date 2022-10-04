Latest Videos
TACOMA, WASHINGTON - JUNE 22: A view of the NWSL logo pictured before a game between the OL Reign and Chicago Red Stars at Cheney Stadium on June 22, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
TACOMA, WASHINGTON - JUNE 22: A view of the NWSL logo pictured before a game between the OL Reign and Chicago Red Stars at Cheney Stadium on June 22, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Now playing
04:37
Report reveals alarming allegations of widespread abuse in women's soccer
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022.
Chery Dieu-Nalio/Reuters
Now playing
00:48
Honig breaks down Trump's arguments in Supreme Court Mar-a-Lago filing
BREAKING NEWS -- KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION THREE ADULTS & 8-MONTH BABY The Merced County Sheriff's Office asking the public's help in locating four missing persons who were kidnapped from the South Merced Area of Merced County. Currently Detectives are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri. Detectives believe that Aroohi and her mother Jasleen Kaur (27) & father Jasdeep Singh (36) were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The Baby's Uncle Amandeep Singh (39) was also taken against his will with the other family members. Investigators are currently in the early stages of their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office (209)385-7445. We believe the suspect is armed and considered dangerous and were asking the public does not approach the suspect or victims and calls 9-1-1. Information can also be submitted via email at MercedSheriffsOffice@Countyofmerced.com
BREAKING NEWS -- KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION THREE ADULTS & 8-MONTH BABY The Merced County Sheriff's Office asking the public's help in locating four missing persons who were kidnapped from the South Merced Area of Merced County. Currently Detectives are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri. Detectives believe that Aroohi and her mother Jasleen Kaur (27) & father Jasdeep Singh (36) were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The Baby's Uncle Amandeep Singh (39) was also taken against his will with the other family members. Investigators are currently in the early stages of their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office (209)385-7445. We believe the suspect is armed and considered dangerous and were asking the public does not approach the suspect or victims and calls 9-1-1. Information can also be submitted via email at MercedSheriffsOffice@Countyofmerced.com
Merced County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Now playing
01:48
Surveillance image identifies suspect in kidnapping of California family
loretta lynn file
Getty Images
Now playing
02:50
Loretta Lynn dead at age 90
herschel walker denies abortion fox
Fox
Now playing
02:44
Herschel Walker denies report he paid for ex's abortion: 'They'll do anything to win this seat'
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:33
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
DART
CNN
Now playing
01:24
'Streaks of rocks and debris': New image captures DART asteroid crash
01 Oath Keepers Trial
Sketch by Bill Hennessy
Now playing
03:18
Here's what jurors saw during prosecutor's opening statements in Oath Keepers trial
01 ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal trnd
Courtesy Jason Fischer
Now playing
03:49
'They weren't going to get away with it': Fisherman describes moment cheaters were caught
Russia Recruits video Bell SCREENGRAB
From Twitter
Now playing
02:58
Social media video shows Russian army in disarray
video thumbnail tokyo sirens missile north korea
Twitter / @punichang
Now playing
02:40
See what is was like in Toyko when North Korea fired missile over Japan
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un listens to US President Donald Trump (not pictured) during a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un listens to US President Donald Trump (not pictured) during a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
02:55
Japan responds to North Korea missile launch
Johnny Lauder Hurricane Ian rescue SCREENGRAB
Johnny Lauder
Now playing
03:00
'She was running out of time': Man swims through storm surge to save his mother
haberman trump split
Now playing
02:12
'I've been swimming forever': Man fights through storm surge to save his mother
iran woman crying brother's funeral karadsheh pkg
Twitter/@1500tasvir_en
Now playing
03:09
See why a woman is cutting her hair over her brother's coffin
Risk takers 4dww 2
Now playing
04:54
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
CNN  — 

Becky Sauerbrunn, one of the stalwarts of the US women’s national soccer team, said Tuesday that players are angry and want immediate changes following an independent investigation that found systemic abuse and misconduct within women’s professional soccer in the United States.

On Monday, the US Soccer Federation released a lengthy, scathing report it commissioned from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates that revealed the National Women’s Soccer League along with the soccer federation failed to provide a safe environment for NWSL players.

Some of those players are members of the US national team, the defending World Cup champions. The national team is in London ahead of a match Friday against European champions England.

“The players are not doing well. We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted. And we are really, really angry. We are angry that it took a third-party investigation,” Sauerbrunn stated at the beginning of a scheduled media availability on Tuesday.

The two-time World Cup winner, sitting next to fellow national team defender Alana Cook, was stern in her critique of the lack of action since allegations were first revealed in the media over a year ago.

“For so long this has always fallen on the players to demand change and that is because people in authority and decision-making positions have repeatedly failed to protect us,” she said.

BOYDS, MD - JUNE 29: A Nike Merlin official NWSL match soccer ball sits on the grass field during the National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) game between the North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit June 29, 2019 at Maureen Hendricks Field at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BOYDS, MD - JUNE 29: A Nike Merlin official NWSL match soccer ball sits on the grass field during the National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) game between the North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit June 29, 2019 at Maureen Hendricks Field at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Investigation finds systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer

Sauerbrunn, a 10-year NWSL veteran who is in her third season with the Portland Thorns, continued, “Every owner and executive and US Soccer official who repeatedly failed the players and failed to protect the players, who have hidden behind legalities and have not participated fully in these investigations, should be gone.

“At the bare minimum, the recommendations that are in the Sally Yates report should be immediately implemented by US Soccer and by the league (NWSL).”

Cook, who plays in the national league for the OL Reign, added, “It shouldn’t be on us any longer. We deserve an environment where we can go out and play and enjoy doing what we do. We deserve to be in an environment that is safe and protects that joy.”

More than 200 interviews revealed ‘systemic’ abuse, report says

The report included more than 200 player and personnel interviews with first-hand reports of abuse or misconducts at organizations in the 12-team league founded in 2012.

“Our investigation has revealed a league (NWSL) in which abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct — had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims,” the report reads. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

The report comes about a year after the league was thrown into chaos following a report by The Athletic detailing allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct against Paul Riley, who coached three NWSL franchises over eight seasons. He was fired by the North Carolina Courage after The Athletic cited players on the record alleging that for years, Riley used his influence and power to sexually harass players and in one incident, coerce a player into having sex with him.

Riley denied the accusations in the Athletic report. CNN has not been able to reach Riley for comment.

In the wake of the Athletic report, then-NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned and the league called off all matches scheduled for that weekend. By the end of the year, half of the league’s teams had parted ways with their coaches after player complaints, the Yates report notes.

20211012 womens soccer abuse illustration
CNN Illustration/Adobe Stock

FIFA fears recent abuse cases in women's football are just 'tip of the iceberg'

“In well over 200 interviews, we heard report after report of relentless, degrading tirades; manipulation that was about power, not improving performance; and retaliation against those who attempted to come forward,” the report states. “Even more disturbing were the stories of sexual misconduct. Players described a pattern of sexually charged comments, unwanted sexual advances and sexual touching, and coercive sexual intercourse.”

The league said Monday it would review the findings.

“We recognize the anxiety and mental strain that these pending investigations have caused and the trauma that many — including players and staff — are having to relive,” the league said in a statement.

The league’s own investigation in conjunction with the players’ union is ongoing, the NWSL said.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 29: Houston Dash Head Coach, James Clarkson looks on during the second half at BBVA Stadium on May 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 29: Houston Dash Head Coach, James Clarkson looks on during the second half at BBVA Stadium on May 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/FILE

Houston Dash suspends head coach James Clarkson amid league-wide investigation into claims of misconduct

In the Yates report, players describe abuses from head coaches as well as team management.

In one case, a head coach allegedly asked a player to review match footage 1-on-1 at his house only to show pornography instead. According to the report, the same manager “sexually coerced” that player and “grabbed and groped her in public, but out of view.”

There are multiple allegations or findings in the report of sexual harassment and misconduct by head coaches.

The report notes abusive coaches were able to move from team to team despite accusations levied against them because the league and the federation feared the organizations could be named in any potential defamation or employment lawsuits.

Yates recommends a public “list of individuals disciplined, suspended, or banned by USSF, a USSF Organization Member, or SafeSport.”

The US Center for SafeSport is an organization authorized by Congress and designed to end sexual, emotional and physical abuse in Olympic sports.

“This is very emotional for me, and honestly I’m having trouble absorbing everything in the report,” US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone told reporters during a video conference call. “I think it will take some time to really read through it and think about the actions and inactions of certain people and then will take us some time to think about what needs to be done in terms of discipline.”

Earlier, she said the US Soccer Federation, as the national governing body for soccer, “is fully committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all players — at all levels — have a safe and respectful place to learn, grow and compete.”

The NWSL players association praised the players who cooperated with the investigation and spoke up about the abuse and misconduct.

“As difficult as this report is to read, it has been even more painful for Players, whether known or unknown, to live it,” the association said.

“These stories have inspired us to engage in collective action to bring about change. By sharing our stories, Players are reclaiming the League and the sport,” the association added.

CNN’s Steve Almasy and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.