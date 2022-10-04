CNN —

Authorities have arrested and charged a Texas man in connection with a reported package explosion at Northeastern University last month, the FBI announced Tuesday.

A news conference was expected with the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts and the Boston police at the 11 o’clock hour.

The arrest stems from an incident on September 13, when a university employee said a hard plastic case exploded in Northeastern’s virtual reality lab. The 45-year-old man who opened the package suffered minor hand injuries, university and law enforcement officials said.

The lab manager, who has worked in Northeastern’s virtual reality lab since at least 2020, told investigators that he found a note with a plastic case addressed to “the lab manager,” sources familiar with the investigation told CNN. The one-page note accused the lab of secretly working for Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in a US government plot to take over society through virtual reality, the sources said.

The employee told investigators that when he opened the package, it depressurized with the force of an explosion, law enforcement sources said.

But Boston Police and FBI bomb technicians didn’t find any evidence of explosives nor an initiation system capable of causing an explosion, a source briefed on the investigation told CNN.