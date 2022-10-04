Liz Truss Fast Facts

Liz Truss poses for a photo in London in July 2022.
David Rose/Shutterstock
Truss is photographed in her London office while she was deputy director of Reform, a policy think tank, in 2009.
Karen Robinson/Redux
While running for Parliament, Truss canvasses in the village of West Walton in 2010. She was elected later that year. Truss was born in 1975 into a family that she herself has described as "to the left of Labour," Britain's main left-wing party. She grew up in parts of the UK that didn't traditionally vote Conservative, moving between Scotland and the north of England.
Chris Radburn/PA/Getty Images
Truss appears with John Stapleton on the "Daybreak" television program in February 2014. Truss says she joined the Conservatives in 1996, just two years after she gave a speech at a Liberal Democrat conference calling for the end of the monarchy.
Steve Meddle/Shutterstock
Truss meets students at a school in west London in July 2014. She was launching a new government plan to get more locally sourced and grown food into schools and hospitals.
Stefan Rousseau/PA/Getty Images
Truss speaks at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, in 2015. At the time, she was secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs.
Jon Super/AP
Truss stands between John Thomas, the lord chief justice of England and Wales, and John Dyson, master of the rolls at the Royal Courts of Justice, in July 2016. She had been sworn in as lord chancellor and justice secretary in Theresa May's new government.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Truss speaks with Custodial Manager Wendy-Fisher McFarlane as she is escorted around the HM Prison Brixton in November 2016.
Dan Kitwood/Pool/Reuters
Truss arrives at Downing Street in 2017.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Truss, then as chief secretary to the Treasury, joins Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and other members of the Treasury team before they presented the government's annual budget to Parliament in 2018.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Truss and London Mayor Peter Estlin join US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, at an international trade dinner in London in 2019.
Dominic Lipinski/PA/Getty Images
Truss speaks during the annual Conservative Party conference in October 2021.
Phil Noble/Reuters
Truss, as foreign secretary, stands with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they met in London in November 2021.
Stefan Rousseau/PA/Getty Images
Truss, center, poses for a group photo with other G7 foreign ministers ahead of a meeting in Liverpool, England, in December 2021.
Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Truss attends a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in Sevenoaks, England, in January 2022.
Ben Stansall/Pool/Reuters
Truss takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow in February 2022.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Sefcovic and Truss meet in London in February 2022. Truss supported remaining in the European Union in the UK's referendum in 2016. At the time, Truss tweeted that she was backing those who wanted to remain in the bloc because "it is in Britain's economic interest and means we can focus on vital economic and social reform at home." Truss now backs Brexit, saying that her fears before the referendum that it could cause "disruption" were mistaken.
Rob Pinney/Pool/Reuters
Truss makes a statement on sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
UK Parliament/Handout/Reuters
Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint news conference in Washington, DC, in March 2022.
Jim Watson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Truss and Home Secretary Priti Patel, right, sit with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, during the National Service of Thanksgiving in June 2022. It was part of celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
Truss meets supporters during a campaign event in London in July 2022.
Carlos Jasso/Pool/Getty Images
Truss delivers a speech after becoming Prime Minister-elect in September 2022.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Truss waves as she leaves Conservative Party Headquarters in September 2022.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Truss during an audience at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/uk/liz-truss-officially-new-prime-minister-uk-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">invited Truss to form a new government.</a>
Jane Barlow/AP
Truss delivers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/uk/liz-truss-officially-new-prime-minister-uk-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">her first speech as prime minister</a> outside No. 10 Downing Street. She pledged to immediately set about tackling the United Kingdom's spiraling cost-of-living crisis, saying she was confident that "together we can ride out of the storm" of economic problems facing the nation.
Toby Melville/Reuters
Truss holds her first cabinet meeting inside No. 10 Downing Street. Truss has assembled <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/07/uk/liz-truss-diverse-cabinet-uk-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the most ethnically diverse Cabinet</a> in the United Kingdom's history, with several top jobs given to Black and other minority ethnic lawmakers.
Frank Augstein/Pool/AP
A day after becoming prime minister, Truss speaks during the Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.
Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AP
Here’s a look at the life of Liz Truss, prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Personal

Birth date: July 26, 1975

Birth place: Oxford, England

Birth name: Mary Elizabeth Truss

Father: John Kenneth Truss, math professor

Mother: Priscilla (Grasby) Truss, nurse and teacher

Marriage: Hugh O’Leary (2000-present)

Children: Frances, Liberty

Education: Merton College, University of Oxford, B.A., 1993-1996

Other Facts

Youngest female cabinet minister in UK history.

Appointed the most ethnically diverse Cabinet in UK history.

Former president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats.

Met her husband at the 1997 Conservative Party conference.

As a child, joined her parents at protests against nuclear weapons and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Timeline

1994 - As a university student, Truss calls for abolishing the monarchy at a Liberal Democratic conference, “We do not believe people are born to rule.”

1996 - Truss joins the Conservative Party.

1996-2000 - Works for Shell, eventually becoming a commercial manager.

2000-2005 - Economic director at Cable & Wireless.

2006-2010 - Councillor in the London borough of Greenwich.

May 2006 - A Daily Mail article exposes an extramarital affair between Truss and MP Mark Field, who had been assigned to her as a political mentor. The affair is thought to have ended in June 2005.

2008-2010 - Deputy director of Reform, a think tank.

2009 - Truss is selected to be the Conservative MP candidate for South West Norfolk. After a demand by some local party members that she end her candidacy, citing her past affair with Field, Truss survives a vote and remains the candidate.

2010 - Elected MP for South West Norfolk.

2012 - Co-authors “Britannia Unchained: Global Lessons for Growth and Prosperity,” a book that describes the British people as ‘among the worst idlers in the world,’ who ‘are more interested in football and pop music’ than working hard.

September 2012-July 2014 - Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Education and Childcare.

July 2014-July 2016 - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

February 20, 2016 - In a Twitter post, Truss announces that she supports the “Remain” position on Brexit.

July 2016-June 2017 - Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

June 2017 - Truss is demoted to chief secretary to the Treasury. She serves in the position until July 2019.

October 11, 2017 - Truss tells BBC2 she would now vote to leave the European Union if the Brexit referendum were to be held again, “I have changed my mind….I believed that there would be major economic problems. Those haven’t come to pass and I have also seen the opportunities.”

July 2019-September 2021 - Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade

September 2019 - Is appointed minister for women and equalities.

December 2019 - Is appointed chief post-Brexit negotiator with the EU, tasked with settling the Northern Ireland protocol.

September 15, 2021 - Is appointed foreign secretary.

May 17, 2022 - In a statement delivered to the House of Commons, Truss announces she will introduce legislation to make changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a portion of Britain’s withdrawal agreement from the EU.

July 10, 2022 - In an op-ed published in The Telegraph, Truss announces that she is joining the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party.

September 5, 2022 - Is elected leader of the Conservative Party. In her victory speech, Truss promises a “bold plan” to cut taxes and build economic growth.

September 6, 2022 - Appointed prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle.

September 20-21, 2022 - In her first foreign trip as prime minister, Truss meets with foreign leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

September 23, 2022 - Truss’ government announces sweeping tax cuts which would wipe £45 billion ($50 billion) off government revenues over the next five years, representing the largest cuts in 50 years.