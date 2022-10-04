Top business news
nathan sheets citi global chief economist
Now playing
03:16
Citi chief economist: Recession risk is rising
nord stream
Danish Defense Command
Now playing
03:19
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
Melinda Gates
CNN
Now playing
04:45
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
NFL streaming
Getty Images
Now playing
01:55
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
marc benioff salesforce2
Now playing
02:45
Salesforce's Benioff says he'd 'absolutely' buy Twitter if it were up to him
inflation family 2
Rick Wichmann
Now playing
01:25
Local markets, generic brands help family save money on groceries
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:24
New book reveals Trump's unusual business practices
This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
MONEY SHARMA/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
02:44
Car thefts on the rise because of alleged social media trend
japanese salarymen tiktok1
Daniel Campisi/CNN
Now playing
01:58
This company uses silly TikTok videos to recruit new employees
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/File
Now playing
00:40
Powell says job market will have to suffer for inflation to fall
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
02:28
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
Now playing
02:24
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
nightcap alex jones civil trial
Now playing
02:21
Tearful testimony in latest Alex Jones trial: "It makes me angry because I'm not a liar"
New York CNN Business  — 

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world.

Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession.

What’s happening: In a new report, the United Nations Conference on Trade Development (UNCTAD) said that tightening monetary policy, meant to fight inflation, could inflict worse damage globally than the financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid-19 shock in 2020.

The agency estimated in its report that each percentage-point increase in the Fed’s push to hike interest rates would lower the economic output of other rich countries by 0.5% and the economic output in less developed countries by 0.8% over three years. That’s because a strong dollar makes it more expensive for other countries to import essential items like food and fuel. An elevated greenback especially crushes poorer countries that must meet their debt obligations in dollars.

US interest rate increases this year alone could cut $360 billion of future income for developing countries by driving up the value of the US dollar, the UN report found.

The UN agency called the Fed’s actions an “imprudent gamble” with the lives of those less fortunate. If central banks don’t “course correct,” the UN agency said, emerging countries could tumble into a series of debt crises and health and climate emergencies.

A growing consensus: The UN agency joins a growing chorus of organizations expressing worry about the global economic climate.

World Bank President David Malpass last week warned that a “perfect storm” of stagflation and global recession could reverse years of economic development. World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also said last week that the world was “edging” into recession.

The International Monetary Fund recently downgraded its economic projections for 2023 and India’s central bank said on Friday that the global economy was experiencing a shock because of monetary policy.

An alternative to rate hikes: There’s more than one way to lower inflation rates, argued UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan. For instance, countries could implement a windfall tax — a one-time levy on an industry that has experienced unusually high profits — on oil and gas companies.

“There’s still time to step back from the edge of recession,” she said.

EU governments have already agreed to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies, but it’s exceedingly unlikely that the US Congress will approve any new taxes ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The bottom line: The UN report probably won’t change the minds of central bankers. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said last week that while a higher US dollar exerts inflationary pressures around the globe, retreating from the inflation fight prematurely would have worse ramifications.

Central banks and economists believe that, “If left unchecked, these inflationary pressures could prove hugely destructive to global growth and welfare,” Robert Khan, chief economist of Eurasia Group, told me.

Credit Suisse stress shows investors are on edge

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged to a fresh record low on Monday, before recovering, as jittery investors trained their attention on the Swiss bank, reports my colleague Julia Horowitz.

The cost of insuring Credit Suisse debt against default, as measured by credit-default swaps, also shot up, fueling concerns about the bank’s ability to stay afloat.

The lender has been plagued by a series of scandals and regulatory failings in recent years that cost it billions and led to an overhaul of top management. But it’s facing renewed scrutiny following a memo to employees from CEO Ulrich Körner sent Friday that was shared with CNN Business.

Körner sought to reassure colleagues about the bank’s financial health before he unveils a restructuring plan at the end of this month.

“I know it’s not easy to remain focused amid the many stories you read in the media — in particular, given the many factually inaccurate statements being made,” wrote Körner. “That said, I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank.”

The bank has emphasized that it remains on solid ground. But if clients get anxious and start to pull their money, it can create a damaging feedback loop.

There’s also fear that the downfall of one major bank could spread, just as the September 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers precipitated the global financial crisis.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz wrote in a note that he had received inquiries about the “contagion impact” on US banks, but said that he did not see any cause for concern. “We believe the US bank stocks are very attractive here,” Horowitz said.

US banks hold significantly more capital than they did at the time of the Lehman collapse, he said. “We understand the nature of the concerns, but the current situation is night and day from 2007.”

UK government makes a U-turn on tax cuts

The British government is reversing plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, announcing the embarrassing retreat after a rebellion among its own lawmakers and a week of financial and economic turmoil, report my colleagues Mark Thompson and Adam Renton.

In a statement on Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax cut for people earning more than £150,000 ($170,000) “had become a distraction” from the government’s wider package of measures to tackle the energy crisis and to reduce taxes more broadly, in its efforts to end years of economic torpor.

“We get it, and we have listened,” he said.

The announcement marks a major and abrupt backtrack for new Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose government has been roiled by the reaction to its proposal for sweeping tax cuts, which included slashing the top rate of income tax to 40% from 45%.

The cuts sent the pound plunging to historic lows against the US dollar, and sparked chaos in the market for UK debt because they will require a large increase in government borrowing. Mortgage rates soared, and some pension funds struggled to remain solvent.

A degree of order was only restored by an emergency intervention last Wednesday by the Bank of England, which said it would buy UK government bonds worth £65 billion ($73 billion).

Up next

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases US job openings and labor turnover (JOLTS) at 10 a.m. ET. 

Coming tomorrow: OPEC+ meets to discuss energy markets and could agree to cut production because of the recent fall in oil prices. OPEC is responsible for nearly 40% of the world’s oil supply.