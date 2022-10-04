Markets and Investing
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
John General/CNN
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
walmart target split
Getty Images
target walmart markets now
CNN Business
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
MN Market prediction
CNN Business
Markets Now Frontier
CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

Is the worst really over on Wall Street? It’s too soon to say. But stocks were set to rise sharply again Tuesday morning following Monday’s big rally.

It appears that the market bears may be going into hibernation, at least temporarily. Not even the news of North Korea firing a missile over Japan was enough to stop the bulls from celebrating.

Dow futures were up more than 400 points, or 1.4% ahead of the opening bell. That suggests that stocks will enjoy a strong start once the market begins trading. The Dow is now back near the key 30,000 milestone and is about 19% off its record high, meaning that is no longer in a bear market.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 1.7% and 2.1% respectively. But both of those indexes remain in bear territory, at more than 20% off their all-time highs.

The market’s mood has improved due to renewed hopes that banking giant Credit Suisse (CS) will be able to avoid a financial meltdown similar to Wall Street firm Lehman Brothers 14 years ago.

A general view of the Marriner S. Eccles U.S. Federal Reserve Building, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
A general view of the Marriner S. Eccles U.S. Federal Reserve Building, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP

A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes

There have been growing fears that Credit Suisse is in serious trouble. But the bank’s stock price has rebounded in the past two days and the cost to insure Credit Suisse’s bonds fell too. That’s a sign that investor anxiety about the bank’s future has subsided somewhat.

A smaller than expected interest rate hike by the The Reserve Bank of Australia also is lifting spirits on Wall Street. Central banks around the world are boosting rates to fight inflation. But economic and market uncertainty could lead the Federal Reserve and other banks to slow the pace of rate increases.

The worry is that overly aggressive rate hikes could lead to a significant recession. CEOs surveyed by KPMG US are predicting a downturn in the next 12 months and they are worried that it won’t be mild or short.

But bond investors are now starting to price in the possibility that the Fed will pull back on its rate hiking spree. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, which briefly spiked to 4% and hit its highest level since 2008 last week, has since tumbled and is now back below 3.6%.