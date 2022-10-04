New York CNN Business —

Is the worst really over on Wall Street? It’s too soon to say. But stocks were set to rise sharply again Tuesday morning following Monday’s big rally.

It appears that the market bears may be going into hibernation, at least temporarily. Not even the news of North Korea firing a missile over Japan was enough to stop the bulls from celebrating.

Dow futures were up more than 400 points, or 1.4% ahead of the opening bell. That suggests that stocks will enjoy a strong start once the market begins trading. The Dow is now back near the key 30,000 milestone and is about 19% off its record high, meaning that is no longer in a bear market.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 1.7% and 2.1% respectively. But both of those indexes remain in bear territory, at more than 20% off their all-time highs.

The market’s mood has improved due to renewed hopes that banking giant Credit Suisse (CS) will be able to avoid a financial meltdown similar to Wall Street firm Lehman Brothers 14 years ago.

There have been growing fears that Credit Suisse is in serious trouble. But the bank’s stock price has rebounded in the past two days and the cost to insure Credit Suisse’s bonds fell too. That’s a sign that investor anxiety about the bank’s future has subsided somewhat.

A smaller than expected interest rate hike by the The Reserve Bank of Australia also is lifting spirits on Wall Street. Central banks around the world are boosting rates to fight inflation. But economic and market uncertainty could lead the Federal Reserve and other banks to slow the pace of rate increases.

The worry is that overly aggressive rate hikes could lead to a significant recession. CEOs surveyed by KPMG US are predicting a downturn in the next 12 months and they are worried that it won’t be mild or short.

But bond investors are now starting to price in the possibility that the Fed will pull back on its rate hiking spree. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, which briefly spiked to 4% and hit its highest level since 2008 last week, has since tumbled and is now back below 3.6%.