Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 5, 2022

We start today in Japan where residents were urged to take shelter on Tuesday after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the country. Then, we travel to Somalia where the devastating effects of prolonged drought has put the Somalian people at risk for extreme food shortages. And finally, we meet a CNN Hero who is providing hands-on careers in the construction industry and helping people stay in their homes.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10