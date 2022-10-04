Today, you’ll find a deal on the Breville Barista Touch, a discounted Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit and savings on Amazon pet products. All that and more below.

The standard AirPods still rival the AirPods Pro, and right now they’re at a new all-time low price. These streamlined wireless buds have lots to offer, including impressive sound, instant connection and five hours of listening time on a single charge. Though they lack noise cancellation and customizable fit, they’re a solid option at a great price.

We named the Ring Alarm Pro the best home security system in our testing — not only is it the most seamless to set up and customize with a range of add-ons, but it offers features that other systems can’t match. Right now the five-piece kit is at its lowest price since Black Friday, making this a great deal for apartments and smaller homes.

Get your pearly whites, well, whiter with Crest. A box of 3D Whitestrips is $10 off when you clip the coupon on Amazon, meaning you can remove years of stains for a smile that rivals a professional service. This kit also includes two treatments of 1 Hour Express for same-day results.

If you don’t have a grinder or if you prefer an all-in-one-machine, consider the Breville Barista Touch, an upgrade of our pick for the best automatic espresso machine with grinder. This machine takes the guesswork out of great espresso, boasting the same great automatic features as the Barista Pro, plus more advanced programmability and a color touchscreen display.

Whether you want to give your furry friend a new bed and some delicious treats — or you need some supplies to clean up after an accident on the carpet — this sale has got you covered. With deals from much-loved brands like Friskies, ChuckIt! and Greenies, plus lots more, you’ll save $30 while stocking up, ensuring you have everything you need for a happy and healthy pet.

• If you’ve got a past-generation iPhone, protect it with an Apple case, now 40% off at Amazon.

• A bunch of Kindle e-readers are up to 37% off right now, meaning you can lose yourself in novels without spending a fortune on hardcovers.

• Halloween is coming up — why not outfit your yard with something more fun than the standard ghost or jack-o’-lantern? This inflatable T. rex is on sale at Michaels right now (plus, it’s practically begging to wear a Santa hat come Christmas).

• Target is offering BOGO 50% off a bunch of Halloween costumes, so browse the selection now.

• A pair of refurbished AirPods 3 is down to $110 at eBay right now.

• Snag a set of monogrammed towels from Weezie and get 25% off during this sitewide birthday sale.

• We think the Sony A90J 65-Inch TV is worth its hefty price tag, and right now it’s $300 off at Amazon.

• Save on hair care and styling products during the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event.

• Love it or hate it, candy corn is a Halloween classic. Save a dollar when you stock up right now at Walgreens.

• Cerave skin care is BOGO 50% off right now, so it’s a great time to save on these gentle products for your daily regimen.

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat — our top pick for hot yoga, the Maduka Pro is just shy of its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Regular hot yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6mm to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. The ultra-dense PVC mat’s weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you’re dripping in sweat.

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on two models, which includes one credit card–shaped Slim and one Mate, plus a bundle of both. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are around 30% off at Amazon.

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $40 off at Amazon right now, the lowest price we’ve seen yet