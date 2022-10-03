Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva raises his fist after addressing supporters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, October 30.
In pictures: Brazil elects Lula da Silva
Andre Penner/AP

Updated 9:43 PM EDT, Sun October 30, 2022

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to become the next president of Brazil after defeating his rightwing rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, by a razor-thin margin on Sunday.

The run-off election followed a bruising campaign season marked by bitter verbal attacks and a series of violent incidents between supporters of Bolsonaro and Lula.

This will be Lula's third presidential term, after previously governing Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010.

Lula supporters react as they wait for results in Sao Paulo on October 30.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Lula supporters gather in Brasilia, Brazil, on October 30.
Diego Vara/Reuters
Lula holds hands with a supporter after voting in the presidential run-off election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, October. 30.
Andre Penner/AP
Supporters of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro wave Brazilian flags in Brasília on October 30.
Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images
Elenilson da Silva Sobrinho, an indigenous Brazilian, votes in the community of Sahu-Apé in the Amazonas region on October 30.
Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images
Bolsonaro greets supporters before casting his vote in Rio de Janeiro on October 30.
Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Lula votes at a polling station in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on October 30.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Election officials and military police officers transport electronic ballot boxes in Bela Vista do Jaraqui, Brazil, on October 29.
Bruno Kelly/Reuters
People in São Paulo watch the final debate between Lula and Bolsonaro on October 28.
Mariana Greif/Reuters
Evangelical supporters of Bolsonaro attend a campaign rally in Brasilia on October 28. Brazilian evangelical voters have become a major point of contention for both candidates throughout the election.
Adriano Machado/Reuters
An Electoral Court employee carries electronic ballot boxes to a polling station guarded by police officers in Brasília on October 28.
Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images
Lula supporters react as they watch the vote count of in Sao Paulo on October 2. Neither candidate got 50% of the vote and it went to a run-off.<br />
Ernesto Benavides /AFP/Getty Images
Lula kisses his ticket after voting in general elections in São Paulo on October 2.
Andre Penner/AP
Incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro votes in the general election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 2.
Andre Coelho/Associated Press
People wait to vote at a polling station in Lago de Catalao, Brazil, on October 2.
Edmar Barros/Associated Press
Lula greets supporters in Sao Paulo on October 2.
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Lula supporters gather after general election polls closed in Rio de Janeiro on October 2.<br />
Matias Delacroix/AP
A Bolsonaro supporter celebrates the partial results after general election polls closed in Brasilia on October 2.<br />
Ton Molina/Associated Press
A Lula supporter awaits results in Rio de Janeiro on October 2.<br />
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Bolsonaro speaks after the results of the first round of the presidential election at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on October 2.<br />
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Supporters gather outside Bolsonaro's home in Rio de Janeiro on October 2.<br />.
Lucas Landau/Reuters
Lula supporters react in Rio de Janeiro on October 2.
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
A Bolsonaro supporter gestures at a gathering outside Bolsonaro's home in Rio de Janeiro on October 2.
Lucas Landau/Reuters
People stand in line to cast their votes in Rio de Janeiro on October 2.
Lucas Landau/Reuters
People rush to cast their votes after the doors of a voting station are opened in Salvador, Brazil, on October 2.
Felipe Iruata/Reuters
People wait in line at a voting station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on October 2.
Ivan Abreu/SOPA Images/Associated Press
People arrive to cast their votes at a voting station set up on a floating school on the Negro River near Manaus, Brazil, on October 2.<br />
Bruno Kelly/Reuters