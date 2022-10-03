CNN —

An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women’s professional soccer.

The report, led by former acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates and released Monday, was based on over 200 interviews and reveals the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation failed to provide a safe environment for players.

“Our investigation has revealed a league (NWSL) in which abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct — had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims,” the report reads.

“Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

The NWSL said Monday it would review the findings.

In a statement, the league said in part, “We recognize the anxiety and mental strain that these pending investigations have caused and the trauma that many — including players and staff — are having to relive.”

“This investigation’s findings are heartbreaking and deeply troubling,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The abuse described is inexcusable and has no place on any playing field, in any training facility or workplace. As the national governing body for our sport, US Soccer is fully committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all players — at all levels — have a safe and respectful place to learn, grow and compete.”