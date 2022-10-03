CNN —

When Donald Trump won the White House – in stunning fashion – in 2016, there was a rush to declare him a master strategist.

All of his off-color remarks, all of his unorthodox campaign tactics, they were all part of a grander vision that only he, as a master manipulator of people and the press, could see. He was playing three dimensional chess while the rest of us poor schmoes were playing simple old checkers.

What became clear as his presidency wore on, however, was that there was no grand blueprint from which Trump was executing a long-term plan. He was, for lack of a better phrase, just doing stuff.

That’s the reality that The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman exposed in an interview over the weekend about her new book on Trump.

“He has a handful of moves that he has used forever,” she told CBS News’ John Dickerson. “And people tend to impute a ton of strategy to what he’s doing. But really, there are these moves. And it’s the quick lie, it’s the backbiting with one aide versus another, it is the assigning blame to someone else. All of this, again, is about creating a sense of drama, a sense of chaos, and often, John, about keeping the responsibility off him.”

That’s exactly right.

And it’s always been true.

Witness how Trump described his day back in his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal”:

“Most people are surprised by the way I work. I play it very loose. I don’t carry a briefcase. I try not to schedule too many meetings. I leave my door open. You can’t be imaginative or entrepreneurial if you’ve got too much structure. I prefer to come to work each day and just see what develops … I have at least a dozen meetings. The majority occur on the spur of the moment, and few of them last longer than fifteen minutes.”

Absolutely nothing has changed since then. Trump is, by nature, someone who makes it up as he goes along.

One great example? His border wall.

If you go back and read his announcement speech in the summer of 2015, he doesn’t even mention the wall until the latter half of the address.

“I would build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me – and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border,” he said. “And I will have Mexico pay for that wall.”

It was two sentences in a very long speech. And Trump didn’t dwell on it. In fact, he rapidly moved off the wall – telling the crowd next that “nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump. Nobody.”

The wall then was just one in a laundry list of items that Trump threw out in his initial speeches. But, what he quickly realized was that it was a big applause line. And so he started talking about it more. And more.

The best way to think about Trump – or the way that’s proven most useful to me – is as a standup comedian. Early in his political career, he was trying out all sorts of different lines to see which one succeeded with the audience. By now, he’s got his patter down; he only uses the material (stolen election, lame stream media, etc.) that he knows are sure-things with the audience.

But, those are all tactics. There is no grand strategy beyond keeping people loyal to him at all costs. And, as Haberman notes, ensuring that he never takes the blame for anything bad in his world.

So, let’s dispel – once and for all – the idea that Trump is somehow always working five moves ahead of the rest of the political world. He’s not. He is, instead, reacting to whatever happens to come his way – forever churning to the news of the day.