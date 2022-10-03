CNN —

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are set to travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory, where the President will meet with those impacted by the storm and announce new infrastructure aid for the island.

The Ponce region experienced significant storm damage and power had been restored for 86% of residents there as of Sunday evening.

“They will meet with families and community leaders impacted by Hurricane Fiona, participate in a community service project to help pack bags with food and other essential items, and thank the Federal and local officials working around the clock to help the people of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild,” a White House official said. “The President will also receive a briefing on ongoing recovery efforts.”

Biden will also announce $60 million in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year that will “shore up levees, strengthen flood walls, and create a new flood warning system to help Puerto Rico become better prepared for future storms,” the official said.

Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico on September 21, a White House fact sheet said, and over 1,000 federal response workers were on the ground providing support with over 450 members of the Puerto Rico National Guard activated.

The Biden administration also approved a Jones Act waiver last week, opening up the potential for additional diesel to be shipped to Puerto Rico, following intense pressure on the White House. The Jones Act requires all goods ferried between US ports to be carried on ships built, owned and operated by Americans, but the Department of Homeland Security may grant a waiver when those vessels are not available to meet national defense requirements.

Biden has “been in regular contact” with Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the White House has said.

The President will also travel to Florida this Wednesday, where he will survey damage from Hurricane Ian.