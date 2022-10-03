Markets and Investing
20220927-markets now-bitterly-lipow-silverman
Now playing
16:09
FULL SHOW 09/28/2022: Where to put your money in this bear market
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Now playing
01:13
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Now playing
00:57
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
02:28
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
Now playing
01:40
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:28
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Now playing
01:41
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Now playing
02:19
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Now playing
01:46
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Now playing
00:59
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
target walmart markets now
CNN Business
Now playing
02:19
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
dana peterson markets now
Now playing
02:31
Economist: Recent inflation data may not change Fed's plan
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
MN Market prediction
CNN Business
Now playing
02:13
Is the worst already over for stock markets? This strategist thinks so
Markets Now Frontier
CNN Business
Now playing
01:28
Frontier CEO sees growth opportunity after failed merger with Spirit
New York CNN Business  — 

Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data.

The Dow rose more than 600 points, or 2.1% in mid-morning trading. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Stocks ended September (and the third quarter) with a resounding thud on Friday.

Investors are increasingly worried about inflation and how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes to control surging prices could eventually tip the economy into a recession.

Stocks are still down sharply this year. And the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which measures seven indicators of investor sentiment, remains at Extreme Fear levels. But Monday’s market rebound might be a perverse “bad news is good news” rally.

The New York Stock Exchange building, right, is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the Financial District of New York.
The New York Stock Exchange building, right, is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the Financial District of New York.
Mary Altaffer/AP

Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom

Fears about rising stress at Credit Suisse (CS) may lead the Fed to slow down its pace of rate hikes.

Inflation, of course, is still a concern. But if the Fed and other central banks now also have to fear how a distressed European bank could lead to further financial contagion, then this might not be the best time to keep jacking up rates by historic amounts.

Just a week ago, traders were pricing in more than 70% odds that the Fed would raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth consecutive time at its November 2 meeting. Now the chances of a rate hike that large are down to about 50%, as the probability of a more modest half-point increase grows.

The latest manufacturing data in the US might also give the Fed reason to reconsider how much it should be raising interest rates.

The Institute for Supply Management, a non-profit economic association, reported that its influential manufacturing index fell from August and was below Wall Street’s forecasts. That could be a sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are already having the desired effect of slowing the economy and reducing inflation.