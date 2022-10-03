Today, you’ll find a deal on KitchenAid appliances, a discounted Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) and savings on a Manduka Pro Yoga Mat. All that and more below.

Today is the last day you can save tons on furniture and decor during Overstock Day. Outfit your home and garden with brand-new rugs, bedding, outdoor items and more, all seeing discounts up to 20% on items you won’t want to miss.

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, a bevy of iconic KitchenAid appliances — from refrigerators to microwaves to ranges and more — is on sale right now. You can use code COLUMBUS15 for 15% off.

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat — our top pick for hot yoga, the Maduka Pro is just shy of its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Regular hot yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6mm to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. The ultra-dense PVC mat’s weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you’re dripping in sweat.

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on two models, which includes one credit card–shaped Slim and one Mate, plus a bundle of both. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are around 30% off at Amazon.

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $40 off at Amazon right now, the lowest price we’ve seen yet

• Shop holy grail makeup from Kosas and save 20% on your entire order, thanks to the brand’s Family and Friends Sale, happening now.

• The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup, and it’s just $17 at Amazon right now.

• Underscored readers can snag $3 off all things espresso at Blue Bottle Coffee right now with code CNN3.

• Save on Dove products for everyone — body wash, deodorant and more — right now at Amazon.

• This nifty pet hair roller removes (you guessed it) pet hair from your furniture and upholstery in a flash, and it’s under $18 when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Keep up the pace with a brand-new pair of kicks — Saucony and Keen are offering lots of discounts on running shoes, plus Prime members can save an additional $5.

• Right now Artifact Uprising is offering 10 free cards with your purchase in celebration of the brand’s anniversary. Just use code 10FREE now through Nov. 5.

• Lenovo’s Semi Annual Sale Week is happening right now, and this week you can save 25% on a Smart Tab M10 and get Legion gaming laptops starting under $1,700.

• This handy GIR spatula is nonstick, flexible and 20% off in the mini size.

• The Anniversary Sale at Lulu and Georgia, live now, means you’ll get 25% off furniture, decor, linens and more.

Hanky Panky Hanky Panky

Looking to update your underwear drawer? Right now Hanky Panky is offering 30% off everything — a rare sitewide deal. Now through Oct. 3, you’ll save on thongs, underwear and bras, plus loungewear, pajamas and more. Whether you’re looking for something lacy, lightweight or cozy, you’ll find lots during Hanky Panky’s Friends & Family Event.

Leuchtturm1917 Leuchtturm1917

Dedicated journalers know that the Leuchtturm1917 is a fantastic choice for everyday notes, planning and more. This notebook opens flat, and its high-quality pages won’t bleed through. If you’ve been looking for ways to get more organized, snag this notebook now — regularly $24.95, it’s a few dollars off right now in a rare discount.

Universal Standard Universal Standard

Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend clothing is all 25% off, thanks to the brand’s Anniversary Sale. Use code BIRTHDAY25 at checkout to score discounts on everything from sweaters to denim, intimates to outerwear and more. If you’re refreshing your fall wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.