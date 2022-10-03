Food and Drink
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
Taco Bell Corp.
Now playing
00:49
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Now playing
02:42
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:16
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
Now playing
05:07
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
NA Negroni
Sean Clark
Now playing
05:19
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
vid thumb grain 1
CNN
Now playing
03:00
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
CNN
Now playing
03:05
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
james cromwell starbucks protest
PETA
Now playing
01:00
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
tip culture
Now playing
02:03
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Now playing
01:48
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
kebab launch moos high
Kaburgaci Yasar
Now playing
01:53
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Pharrell Willia
Now playing
01:26
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Now playing
01:55
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Now playing
02:53
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
McDonalds
McDonalds
WGCL
Now playing
03:49
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
New York CNN Business  — 

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

Beginning Monday, KFC is adding wraps to its menus at select Atlanta-area restaurants for a limited time. Fans have been demanding the company bring back the items previously called “KFC Twister Wraps” since they were pulled from menus in 2014.

The revamped version, called simply “Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps,” comes in three options: a classic chicken wrap, a macaroni and cheese wrap that combines a chicken tender with its popular side dish, and a wrap that combines a chicken tender with coleslaw. Each item costs $3.

KFC is selling wraps at Atlanta-area locations.
KFC is selling wraps at Atlanta-area locations.
KFC

As of now it’s a pilot, and KFC posted the list of restaurants where the wraps are available on its website. If they prove popular with customers at those locations the chain could roll them out nationwide in the coming months.

These kinds of campaigns are common in the fast food world: Among all consumer groups, competition in this space is particularly tight. One way for brands to stand out is to test new items and make changes to menus whenever possible, creating buzz along the way.

Earlier this year, for example, KFC tested a new type of chicken nugget and also offered a plant-based fried chicken nugget alternative for a limited time. That launch “elevated the brand and boosted relevance,” David Gibbs, CEO of KFC’s parent company Yum Brands, said during a May call with analysts.

The new wrap (and nuggets) have another potential advantage: They’re perfect for snacking, a trend that’s seeing a comeback as consumers adapt to hybrid work or return to the office. Nuggets could be a way for KFC to remind customers that its offerings can easily be eaten on the go.

KFC’s new wraps could also attract disappointed McDonald’s (MCD) fans who have been asking the chain to bring back its Snack Wraps. McDonald’s (MCD) reportedly has no plans for its own wrap revamp.

-— CNN Business’ Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.