mariah carey all i want for christmas music video
Columbia Records
This celebrity is facing heavy resistance for her Christmas trademark
nord stream
Danish Defense Command
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
Melinda Gates
CNN
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
NFL streaming
Getty Images
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
Ron DeSantis
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
marc benioff salesforce2
Salesforce's Benioff says he'd 'absolutely' buy Twitter if it were up to him
inflation family 2
Rick Wichmann
Local markets, generic brands help family save money on groceries
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
New book reveals Trump's unusual business practices
This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
MONEY SHARMA/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Car thefts on the rise because of alleged social media trend
japanese salarymen tiktok1
Daniel Campisi/CNN
This company uses silly TikTok videos to recruit new employees
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/File
Powell says job market will have to suffer for inflation to fall
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
nightcap alex jones civil trial
Tearful testimony in latest Alex Jones trial: "It makes me angry because I'm not a liar"
New York CNN Business  — 

In the spirit of holiday cheer, here’s the good news first: Christmas tree farms say this year’s harvest looks good and they don’t expect shortages.

But here’s the reality check. Expect to pay more for that perfect fir, pine or spruce compared to last year.

As with so many products lately, blame inflation.

Tree farms’ operating costs — from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers —have also risen over the last year.

Just how much more will this Christmas cheer cost in 2022?

walmart holiday shopping
Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Walmart isn't waiting for Black Friday. It's ready for holiday shoppers now

The industry group Real Christmas Tree Board in August surveyed 55 wholesale growers of Christmas trees who account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply.

They found 71% of those surveyed expect to raise the wholesale prices they charge retailers by 5% to 15% compared to last year, and some others cited increases as high as 20%.

US Christmas tree farms say they don't expect shortages of real trees this holiday season but shoppers should prepare to spend more for them this year.
Courtesy Real Christmas Tree Board

At the store level, larger retail chains might be able to absorb some of the price increase, but they will likely need to pass some of those costs on to shoppers.

“We separately surveyed consumers in July about their expectations for tree prices this year. They told us that they do expect to pay more for trees because of overall inflation but that they’re still going to buy their tree,” said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board.

But while consumer price inflation is hovering above 8%, farmers’ production costs are skyrocketing much higher as fees for labor, fuel, seed and fertilizer continue to rise.

Diamond jewelry in the window of a store in the Diamond District neighborhood of New York, U.S.
Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Expect big holiday sales on everything but the bling

“Agriculture inflation has far surpassed consumer inflation,” said Bob Shaefer, CEO of Noble Mountain Tree Farm, a 4,000 acre wholesale farm in Salem, Oregon, that produces half a million trees a year.

Shaefer said Noble Mountain expects its wholesale prices to go up 8% this holiday season from a year ago. Oregon and North Carolina are the two largest US producers of Christmas trees.

“We want to be as reasonable as we can with our prices given these challenges,” Shaefer said, but he acknowledged the crunch is happening across the agriculture industry.

For Noble Mountain, Schaefer anticipates the biggest cost increase will be tied to freight.

That tracks with the wider industry’s outlook: The Real Christmas Tree Board’s survey showed top concerns for growers this year are freight and shipping costs followed by supply chain slowdowns and the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

“Our trees are primarily transported on trucks. The trucking industry is facing a shortage,” Gray said. “For our farms, they’re all challenged about getting their products from point A to point B for the holiday season and how much more it’s going to cost them.”