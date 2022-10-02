Markets and Investing
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Now playing
01:13
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Now playing
00:57
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
02:28
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
Now playing
01:40
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:28
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Now playing
01:41
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Now playing
02:19
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Now playing
01:46
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Now playing
00:59
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
target walmart markets now
CNN Business
Now playing
02:19
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
dana peterson markets now
Now playing
02:31
Economist: Recent inflation data may not change Fed's plan
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
MN Market prediction
CNN Business
Now playing
02:13
Is the worst already over for stock markets? This strategist thinks so
Markets Now Frontier
CNN Business
Now playing
01:28
Frontier CEO sees growth opportunity after failed merger with Spirit

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

New York CNN Business  — 

Investors, economists and members of the Federal Reserve will be poring over the September jobs report on Friday morning for clues about the health of the economy. But one figure may matter more than most…and it’s not the number of jobs added or the unemployment rate. It’s wage growth.

Inflation is not just a function of the price of oil and other commodities and production costs like manufacturing and shipping. How much workers take home in their paychecks is also a big part of the inflation picture.

When people have more money in their wallets (virtual or good old-fashioned leather ones), they tend to be more willing to spend it. That gives companies additional flexibility to raise prices.

Average hourly wages rose 5.2% over the past 12 months according to the August jobs report. That’s down from a 2022 peak growth rate of 5.6% in March.

So how aggressively will the Fed need to raise rates going forward? A lot will depend on whether wage growth continues to slow.

Companies can’t raise prices as much if workers are making less or they risk big destruction in demand.

The problem is that wage growth above 5% is still historically high. Before the pandemic, wages typically rose just 3% year-over-year. But labor shortages, due to Covid-19 and people dropping out of the workforce, shifted power from employers to employees when it came to worker pay.

That’s another reason why companies have continued to raise prices: To offset rising costs.

The government reported Friday that its preferred inflation metric, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), rose 6.2% from a year ago in August. That was lower than July’s reading.

But the so-called core PCE figure, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.9% through August, up from a 4.7% increase in July.

City workers pass the 30 St. Mary Axe skyscraper, also known as The Gherkin, at lunchtime in the City of London, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The pound snapped a two-day gain and UK government bonds dropped as Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her package of sweeping tax cuts, stoking investor concerns over the countrys fiscal credibility.
City workers pass the 30 St. Mary Axe skyscraper, also known as The Gherkin, at lunchtime in the City of London, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The pound snapped a two-day gain and UK government bonds dropped as Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her package of sweeping tax cuts, stoking investor concerns over the countrys fiscal credibility.
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Why the ghost of 2008 still haunts us in 2022

What’s more, the Fed typically is looking for just a 2% growth rate in the headline PCE number as a sign of price stability. That’s not going to happen anytime soon. In fact, the Fed’s latest forecasts suggest that the central bank thinks PCE will rise 5.4% this year, up from projections of 5.2% in June.

“I don’t see anything in the near-term to give the Fed tons of comfort that inflation is on the trajectory to 2%,” said David Petrosinelli, senior trader with InspireX. “Wages will remain elevated and that will keep the Fed in a pickle.”

But there’s another concern. Wages, while still rising, are not actually keeping pace with the increase in consumer prices. You don’t need to be a math genius to realize that 5.2% is less than 6.2%.

“Wages are a real pain point. People are paying more but not making more,” said Marta Norton, chief investment officer of the Americas with Morningstar Investment Management. With that in mind, Norton said there is a “higher probability of stagflation.”

Stagflation is the nasty economic combination of stagnant growth and persistent inflation.

Retail sales have held up relatively well despite inflation pressures, but Norton warns that can’t last forever. American shoppers would eventually reach their breaking point and just start buying essentials. A slowdown in consumption will inevitably lead to lower prices…but also slower economic growth.

“Inflation is its own cure. Consumers have the power to spend or not spend,” she said.

End in sight at last for market madness?

The third quarter is mercifully over. It’s been another doozy for the market. September in particular was bleak. It was the worst month for the Dow since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

But even though we’re seemingly in a bear market for everything as bonds, gold and bitcoin have all tumbled this year as well, there are some hopeful signs for the next few months.

The fourth quarter is typically a festive time on Wall Street. Investors tend to buy stocks in anticipation of robust consumer shopping during the holidays. Businesses typically spend more as well to flush out those yearly budgets. And major companies also often give rosy guidance in October about earnings expectations for the coming year.

“October has been a turnaround month—a ‘bear killer’ if you will,” said Jeff Hirsch, editor-in-chief of the Stock Trader’s Almanac, in a recent blog post.

Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. Stocks tumbled worldwide Friday on more signs the global economy is weakening, just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional interest rate hikes.
Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. Stocks tumbled worldwide Friday on more signs the global economy is weakening, just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional interest rate hikes.
Mary Altaffer/AP

The bond market is crumbling. That's bad for Wall Street and Main Street

Hirsch added that a dozen bear markets since World War II have ended in the month of October. And of those twelve, seven market bottoms happened during midterm election years.

Traders will definitely be keeping close tabs on Washington this fall to see if Republicans gain control of the House. That could lead to more gridlock in DC, which investors tend to like.

Whether or not Corporate America and investors are going to be so bullish this October is up for debate given the concerns about inflation, interest rates and the global economy. After all, October is also famous for huge crashes, most recently in 2008 but also in 1987 and, of course, 1929.

So stocks definitely could take another turn for the worse. But experts are hopeful that the end of the bear market is in sight.

“We’re nearer to a bottom,” said Christopher Wolfe, chief investment officer of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “A lot of quality companies are on sale. It’s a time to be patient and reposition.”

What’s next

Monday: US ISM manufacturing; China stock markets closed all week

Tuesday: US job openings and labor turnover (JOLTS); Japan inflation; Australia interest rate decision

Wednesday: US ADP private sector jobs; US ISM services; OPEC+ meeting

Thursday: US weekly jobless claims; earnings from ConAgra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), McCormick (MKC) and Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Friday: US jobs report; Germany industrial production; earnings from Tilray (TLRY)