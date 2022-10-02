Business of Airlines
An Airbus A330neo aircraft flies during the inauguration of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, on June 17, 2019. (Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP)
An Airbus A330neo aircraft flies during the inauguration of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, on June 17, 2019. (Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP)
BENOIT TESSIER/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
01:55
Airbus exploits Boeing's 737 Max woes
RENTON, WA - JANUARY 29: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on January 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX is the newest of Boeing's most popular airliner featuring more fuel efficient engines and redesigned wings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
RENTON, WA - JANUARY 29: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on January 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX is the newest of Boeing's most popular airliner featuring more fuel efficient engines and redesigned wings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
Now playing
02:13
Boeing battles to restore public confidence
A Boeing 777X model is displayed at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on November 7, 2018. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images)
A Boeing 777X model is displayed at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on November 7, 2018. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images)
WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:24
Boeing's reputation on the line after 737 Max 8 crashes
(190313) -- WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 (Xinhua) -- An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Los Angeles approaches to land at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., the United States on March 13, 2019. The United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, said U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, as the country becomes the last major country to do so after two crashes by the model in recent months. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
(190313) -- WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 (Xinhua) -- An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Los Angeles approaches to land at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., the United States on March 13, 2019. The United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, said U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, as the country becomes the last major country to do so after two crashes by the model in recent months. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Newscom
Now playing
01:08
What is an aircraft's angle of attack?
A Qantas Airbus A380 takes off from the airport in Sydney on August 25, 2017. - Australia's Qantas unveiled plans for the world's longest non-stop commercial flight on August 25, 2017 calling it the "last frontier of global aviation", as it posted healthy annual net profits on the back of a strong domestic market. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)
A Qantas Airbus A380 takes off from the airport in Sydney on August 25, 2017. - Australia's Qantas unveiled plans for the world's longest non-stop commercial flight on August 25, 2017 calling it the "last frontier of global aviation", as it posted healthy annual net profits on the back of a strong domestic market. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty ImageS
Now playing
02:33
Airbus to stop making superjumbo A380
01 stratolaunch 0413
Courtesy Stratolaunch
Now playing
01:24
World's largest plane flies for the first time
farnborough airshow 2018
Now playing
02:56
Airbus and Boeing strengthen their duopoly
Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight on December 13th 2018
Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight on December 13th 2018
MarsScientific.com/Trumbull Studios
Now playing
02:31
See Virgin Galactic's historic spaceflight
vanished flight MH370 five year anniversary _00004102.jpg
vanished flight MH370 five year anniversary _00004102.jpg
Now playing
03:14
How technology has changed after MH70 disappearance
business traveller plane _00003923
business traveller plane _00003923
Now playing
03:25
The art of recycling airplanes
Now playing
02:59
How do planes work?
New York CNN  — 

United Airlines is temporarily halting service at New York’s JFK Airport, saying its schedule there is too small to remain competitive.

In a note shared with CNN Business, the airline said the start of the winter season, when more airlines resume flying to and from JFK, contributed to its “difficult decision.”

“The significance of JFK to our operation hasn’t changed — we think New York customers deserve more choices, and robust United service to JFK is good for our customers, our employees and our airline,” United said in the letter. “As a result, we will continue our pursuit of a bigger and more desirable schedule for our customers and be ready to seize those opportunities if and when they surface.”

United has been negotiating with the FAA to acquire additional slots, or takeoff and landing authorizations, at JFK and advocating for the agency to update its assessment of the airport’s capacity. United said its discussions with the regulator have been “constructive” and that it is clear the FAA is serious about operational improvements in the New York region.

But United said these improvements would take time.

“The FAA is dedicated to doing its part to safely expand New York City airports and airspace capacity” the agency said in a statement Sunday. “We will follow our fair and well-established process to award future slots to increase competition between airlines so passengers have more options.”

Earlier this month, United threatened to pull service from the airport if the FAA did not give it additional slots. The airline had resumed service at JFK in March 2021 after a 5-year hiatus, and was also trying to acquire slots from other airlines.

United said 100 employees work at JFK and the airline ensured the team they won’t lose their jobs and instead be transferred to nearby locations.

The suspension will begin October 29. United said it is “working with customers” who have tickets booked after that date.